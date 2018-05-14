US jets intercept Russian bombers off Alaskan coast

AFP, WASHINGTON

US fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian “Bear” bombers in international airspace off western Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Saturday.

The long-range Tupelev Tu-95 bombers were “intercepted and visually identified” on Friday morning by a pair of F-22 Raptors as the Russian aircraft flew just north of Alaska’s Aleutian islands, said Canadian Army Major Andrew Hennessy of NORAD public affairs.

“At no time did the Russian bombers enter North American sovereign airspace,” Hennessy said in a statement.

He added that the Alaska-based US jets monitored the Russians until the bombers left an area known as the Air Defense Identification Zone along the Aleutians, heading west.

That zone extends about 322km from the coastline, mostly in international airspace.

Saturday marked the 60th anniversary of the founding of NORAD, a joint US-Canadian command charged with aerospace warning and control for North America.

In April last year, NORAD and the Pentagon said Tu-95 “Bear” bombers — four-engine Cold War-era turboprop giants that can carry nuclear weapons — were spotted in international airspace on three occasions: twice near the Aleutians and once near mainland Alaska and Canada.

That was the first sighting of such Russian long-range bombers around Alaska in about two-and-a-half years, a Pentagon spokesman said at the time.

Tensions between Russia and the US and its NATO allies are running at levels not seen since the Cold War.

The Alaska incident comes after a Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet buzzed a US Navy P-8 Poseidon surveillance plane in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, US media reported, citing the US Navy.

Earlier, on Jan. 29, the US Navy released video of a Russian Su-27 intercepting a US EP-3 Aries surveillance plane in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The interception, which lasted two hours and 40 minutes, was “unsafe” because the Russian jet was “closing to within five feet and crossing directly” through the surveillance plane’s flight path, “causing the EP-3 to fly through the Su-27’s jet wash,” the US Navy said in a statement.

NATO naval officials late last year also reported Russian submarines probing underseas data cables in the North Atlantic.

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis in January said as he unveiled the Pentagon’s national defense strategy that the US is facing “growing threats” from Russia and China, and he said that the US military’s advantages have eroded in the past few years.