Agencies

MYANMAR

Nineteen killed in clashes

At least 19 people have been killed in clashes between the military and an ethnic armed group yesterday in northern Shan State, the army and local sources told reporters, the most deadly flare-up in recent years as fighting in the borderlands intensifies. Rights defenders have said clashes in the country’s north near the Chinese border have ramped up since January as the international community focuses on the Rohingya crisis in the west of the country. Yesterday’s violence was between the military and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, one of several insurgent groups fighting for more autonomy in the north.

EAST TIMOR

Second vote held in a year

The nation yesterday voted in its second election for parliament in less than a year after the collapse of a minority government. A three-party alliance led by independence hero Xanana Gusmao’s National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction party is vying against Fretilin, which headed the short-lived government formed following the July last year election. Both sides in the election are promising economic development to reduce widespread poverty in the country. “I wish the winning party may look after the clean water, the roads to villages, education system and health sector,” farmer Sergio Soares Ximenes said.

UNITED STATES

Doe killer faces charges

A central Indiana man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a three-legged doe that other hunters had agreed to spare. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources on Friday said that conservation officers have filed misdemeanor charges against a Hamilton County man for shooting the deer from his vehicle on a public roadway in January last year. It said residents around the town of Deming, about 40km north of Indianapolis, had frequently spotted the doe over several years while it raised several sets of fawns. The agency said local deer hunters had formed a pact to leave the doe alone.

UNITED STATES

‘Fuck the NRA’: candidate

A Democratic congressional candidate in New Mexico on Friday used an expletive in a television ad to condemn the National Rifle Association (NRA) and inaction by lawmakers on gun control, beginning a 15-second spot with the words: “Fuck the NRA.” In the ad, Albuquerque City Council member Pat Davis goes on to say that NRA policies have “resulted in dead children, dead mothers and dead fathers,” and that “if Congress won’t change our gun laws, we’re changing Congress.” The ad was broadcast on KRQE-TV in Albuquerque, where general manager Bill Anderson said the station was not permitted by law to censor or edit Davis’ commercial and must provide equal access to candidates.

GUATEMALA

Two envoys told to leave

The country on Thursday said Swedish envoy Anders Kompass and Venezuelan envoy Elena Salcedo had to go, to be replaced by new ambassadors. Minister of Foreign Affairs Sandra Jovel said Kompass had to be withdrawn because he described Guatemala as having a “corrupt society.” Salcedo was alleged to have links to a rural organization opposed to President Jimmy Morales. Luis Linares, an analyst with the Association for Social Studies and Research, said that Salcedo’s ejection might be an attempt by Morales to ingratiate himself with the US, which is stepping up its campaign against Caracas.