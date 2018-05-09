Agencies

UNITED STATES

Kids will be taken: Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday said during a visit to the border with Mexico that people who enter the US unlawfully with children would have them taken away. “If you cross the border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you — it’s that simple. If you smuggle illegal aliens across our border, we will prosecute you,” Sessions said. “If you are smuggling a child, we will prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you, as required by law.” Sessions said the Department of Justice would send 18 immigration judges — a 50 percent increase — and 35 prosecutors to the southwest. His remarks were briefly interrupted by a protester shouting through a bullhorn, calling Sessions evil and asking if he had a soul.

MEXICO

Firms slam Lopez Obrador

Business groups are again taking out newspaper ads to indirectly attack leftist presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. A two-page ad appeared on Monday in newspapers that — without mentioning Lopez Obrador by name — criticized those who “divide” the nation and cause “resentment.” It was the second time in a week that business chambers have taken out such ads. They were angered when Lopez Obrador said some businesspeople oppose him, because “they don’t want to stop stealing.” Lopez Obrador, who has a strong lead in polls for the July 1 election, has sought to defuse the conflict, saying: “We are not against businessmen. I repeat, we are against corruption.” Lopez Obrador also said that, if elected, he would cancel a planned US$1.2 billion purchase of about eight Seahawk helicopters from the US, because “we don’t want war or an arms race, we want peace, and peace comes from justice.”

GUATEMALA

Graft probe ‘will not end’

Backers of efforts to combat corruption are vowing that work would not be stopped by US Senator Marco Rubio putting a hold on US$6 million in US contributions for a UN-sponsored commission probing graft in the nation. International Commission against Impunity Commissioner Ivan Velasquez said he would not comment, but said on Twitter on Sunday: “The fight against impunity and against corruption must continue; it does not wait; it cannot be suspended or delayed. There is neither time nor space for pessimism, uncertainty, discouragement or fear.” Lawmaker Andrea Villagran on Monday said that lobbyists in Washington are misinterpreting the fight against corruption and is hopeful that Rubio’s request would not last. “What Senator Rubio says should not do significant harm, since it is not a person who makes decisions — it is a group, and we understand US politics. They are institutional regardless of whether Democrats or Republicans are in power.”

UNITED STATES

Hung pinatas spark anger

A Minneapolis man is apologizing for black pinata figures that he hung by cords from the porch roof of his home. Victor Chavarria said the pinatas were created for a multiracial wedding. Chavarria tells Minnesota Public Radio News he left the freshly created pinatas to hang from his home for their paint to dry, not realizing they could be viewed as racial violence. A photograph of the figures appeared on Facebook, sparking online outrage. Chavarria said he called police and asked for extra patrols, because he was worried about backlash. Chavarria is a Mexican immigrant who is trying to start a pinata business in his home. He said he would no longer dry pinatas on his porch. The wedding order was canceled.