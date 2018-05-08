Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

London violent crime surges

Two young teenagers were shot in broad daylight in London on Sunday, the day after another teen was fatally gunned down, police said, as the city grapples with a surge in violent crime. London’s Metropolitan Police said the teenagers, aged 13 and 15, were taken to hospitals after officers found them within minutes of each other nursing gunshot wounds at separate nearby locations in the suburb of Harrow. Both suffered head injuries, with the younger victim wounded by a shotgun pellet, but neither were in a life-threatening condition, the police said. The incident came just hours after a 17-year-old boy was shot on Saturday evening in Southwark, south London, and died at the scene, it said.

GERMANY

New mayor gets broken nose

A man has been arrested after punching the new mayor of Freiburg as he was celebrating his election win. Independent candidate Martin Horn, 33, suffered a broken nose, a broken tooth and bruises. Hours earlier he had won a runoff against long-time Green party incumbent Dieter Salomon. A spokeswoman for the Freiburg police said the 54-year-old suspect’s motivation is not known, but that he is known to have psychological problems.

LIBYA

Three migrant boats stopped

The coast guard has intercepted hundreds of migrants, including women and children, in the Mediterranean Sea. It says three boats were stopped on Sunday before leaving territorial waters off the coast of western districts and cities of Zuwara, Sabratha and Ras Ajdir, which are close to Tunisia. The first boat was carrying 98 migrants, including nine women, and it was intercepted near the shores of Zuwara. Most on board were Arab nationals from Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco. The second boat, stopped near Sabratha, was carrying 114 migrants. A migrant from that boat drowned and a second is missing. The third boat, with 97 migrants, was intercepted near Tripoli’s Janzour area.

UNITED STATES

Kilauea lull permits pet grab

The number of homes destroyed by Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has climbed to 26 homes, as authorities allowed some of the more than 1,700 residents who have been evacuated to briefly return home to gather pets, medicine and other necessities. Amber Makuakane Kane, 37, a teacher and single mother of two, said her three-bedroom house in Leilani Estates was destroyed by lava. Lava has spread about 36,000 square meters surrounding the most active fissure, although the rate of movement is slow. There was no indication when the lava might stop or how far it might spread.

SOUTH AFRICA

Giraffe headbutts man to death

A filmmaker was killed by a giraffe while filming on a reserve outside Johannesburg, the game lodge’s owner said, adding that he died after being air-lifted to a hospital. The giraffe hit Carlos Carvalho in the head at the Glen Afric Country Lodge in North West Province. “When Carlos was standing in front of the giraffe, the animal spread its legs, bent its neck and swung its head at Carlos,” Richard Brooker, whose family owns the lodge, told the Netwerk24 Afrikaans news Web site. Callacrew, a South African film production agency, said Carvalho died on Wednesday night. Carvalho, a 47-year-old father of two, was reported to have been looking through the camera eyepiece to take close-up images of the giraffe when the incident occurred.