Agencies

CANADA

Body found behind wall

A maintenance worker called in to fix a broken toilet at a mall in the western city of Calgary on Monday made a gruesome discovery behind a wall: a body. The adult male body was found in the morning hours in the women’s washroom near a fourth floor food court at the Core shopping complex. Police said workers had removed a panel behind a self-flushing toilet to access the wall and determine why it was not working. Firefighters were called in to assist with the body’s removal. “Despite the circumstances of where the body was located, investigators do not suspect foul play and the death remains classified as undetermined,” Calgary police spokeswoman Emma Poole said.

UNITED STATES

Lost trucker tells ordeal

An Oregon trucker who spent days trying to hike out of a forest after taking a wrong turn said he was determined to make it home to his family. “I was walking as much as I could. I was in so much pain. I was shaking,” Jacob Cartwright told the Today television show in a clip aired on Monday. “I wanted to go home to my kids one way or another — hell or high water.” Oregon State Police said the 22-year-old covered about 23km over four days before he turned up dehydrated near the town of La Grande on Saturday. Cartwright was hauling potato chips when his tractor-trailer got stuck in an area with limited cellphone coverage.

UNITED STATES

Smugglers drop tiger cub

Smugglers left behind a live tiger cub in a duffel bag when they fled back to Mexico after attempting to cross the Rio Grande River into Texas. Customs and Border Protection officials on Tuesday said the male tiger, believed to be three or four months old, has been placed at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas. Border Patrol agents patrolling on Monday along the river near Brownsville saw three people trying to enter the country illegally. The trio abandoned a bag and returned to Mexico and officers discovered the cub stuffed in the bag, the agency said. Agent Robert Rodriguez said that the tiger appeared calm and was possibly sedated.

UNITED STATES

Philadelphia to paint bodies

The City of Brotherly Love apparently loves getting naked. The annual ride of naked bicyclists through Philadelphia’s streets has been so popular that organizers are teaming up with the artist behind New York City’s Bodypainting Day to launch their own body-painting event. Philly Bodypainting Day is to debut on Sept. 8, the day of the 10th Philly Naked Bike Ride. Nude public body painting is to take place before the bike ride starts.

UNITED STATES

Manatee harasser charged

A Florida man who allegedly slapped the water near a group of mating manatees has found himself being slapped with a harassment charge. A Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report identified the culprit as Luis Miguel Perez, a 49-year-old fisherman in Key West. The Miami Herald reported that Officer Glen Way used his telephone to record the fisherman. It is illegal to poke, prod, pursue or feed manatees in Florida, and that includes giving them fresh water, splashing or making excessive noise. Mary Stella with the Dolphin Research Center said harassment is defined as “anything that alters the animal’s natural behavior.”