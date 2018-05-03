Hong Kong’s battered pro-independence movement

AFP, HONG KONG

It was only two years ago that thousands gathered near the government headquarters in the heart of Hong Kong for an energetic rally in support of independence from China.

Today, such scenes are unthinkable in the territory, as Beijing ramps up pressure on any challenge to its sovereignty.

The crackdown on independence campaigners has seen activists barred from standing for office and ejected from Hong Kong’s partially elected legislature.

Universities have warned students not to advocate independence on campus, describing it as unconstitutional.

With its most popular figure, 26-year-old Edward Leung (梁天琦), facing up to 10 years in prison over clashes with police in 2016, the movement is now leaderless, but while morale is at an all-time low, clandestine pockets of campaigning persist.

Groups who spoke with reporters said they meet in secret out of concern for their safety. Some said their members had been followed and intimidated by men who would not say who sent them.

They use encrypted communication channels and security measures such as multifactor authentication, and prefer to meet face-to-face for sensitive discussions.

At the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), students are setting up an underground “research group” on independence.

Organizers say it aims to foster a sense of local identity and to remove taboos around the issue. Between 30 and 40 people have signed up and the membership list is closely guarded.

One CUHK student leader, who gave his name as Wilson, said that young people must be prepared for “revolution” in the face of a local government loyal to Beijing.

Promoting independence per se is not a crime under Hong Kong law and activists see the suppression of advocacy as a breach of freedom of speech guaranteed by the territory’s mini-constitution, which grants rights unseen in the rest of China.

“When this government keeps incriminating independence, we need to say even more that it is not a crime, but a way out for Hong Kong people in the future,” Wilson said.

The independence movement’s struggles come at a time of malaise and fragmentation in the wider democracy camp. Calls for a split from China grew out of the failure of the “Umbrella movement” rallies of 2014 to win political reform as some activists grew tired of peaceful protest.

Their message called for more drastic action, with some even speaking of laying down their lives for the cause.

Pro-independence group Hong Kong National Front, which says it has up to 30 members, organizes weekly physical training, including how to “quickly subdue” opponents in the event of confrontations, a convenor who gave his name as Louis said.

However, campaigners such as ousted lawmaker Baggio Leung (梁頌恆) — who has visited university campuses to discuss independence — say they lack a cohesive strategy.

“[The students] all have a question in common: What can we do to push this thing? Everyone is seeking an answer, but no one can give them that yet,” he said.

Leung, 31, was elected lawmaker in 2016 alongside fellow pro-independence activist Yau Wai-ching (游蕙禎) in a stunning victory for the movement, but both were dismissed after an intervention from Beijing for inserting protests into their oaths of office.

Traditional democrats have disavowed what they see as nihilistic young radicals, who in turn reject the mainstream opposition as ineffective.