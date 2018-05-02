Agencies

UNITED STATES

Trump eyes DMZ for summit

President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration was considering holding a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) or in other countries, including Singapore. Trump, speaking at a joint White House press conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, also expressed optimism that the summit would take place and reiterated that he would leave if it was not a success. CNN reported, citing an unidentified official, that South Korean President Moon Jae-in last week convinced Kim to hold his meeting with Trump at the DMZ.

PERU

Ex-president, wife released

Former president Ollanta Humala and his wife have left prison four days after a court ruled they could not be detained further while prosecutors investigate their alleged involvement in multimillion-dollar kickback schemes. On Monday, they walked out of the separate prisons where they had been held since July last year on suspicion of taking money from Odebrecht, the Brazil-based multinational construction giant that has admitted paying bribes to officials across Latin America. Humala has called the accusation baseless. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against the couple. The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled the detention failed to comply with due process laws, but said the investigation could continue.

BRAZIL

President cancels Asia trip

President Michel Temer’s press office on Monday said he had canceled a planned visit to four Asian nations because of an important legislative vote this week. Temer had been expected to visit Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam from Monday to Sunday next week. The office said he would remain in the country to push for the passage of a bill that would free funds for the federal government to pay off debt that Venezuela and Mozambique owe to state development bank BNDES and Credit Suisse. The administration of former president Dilma Rousseff had said it would act as a guarantor for the loans, which financed works carried out by Brazilian firms in Venezuela and Mozambique.

FRANCE

Oak tree in quarantine

President Emmanuel Macron’s office says there is nothing mysterious about the disappearance of an oak tree he planted on the White House lawn. It was put in quarantine, like other plants or animals brought into US territory. The sapling was a gift from Macron for his state visit to US President Donald Trump last week. Macron’s office said that Trump insisted on holding a symbolic planting ceremony despite the quarantine requirement. The oak originally sprouted at the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood, where about 2,000 US troops died.

UNITED STATES

Porn star sues Trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump for defamation, saying he lied when he wrote on Twitter that her claim of being threatened was a “total con job.” She claimed in interviews that in 2011, after she agreed to cooperate with a magazine about an article, she was threatened in a Las Vegas parking lot by a man to keep quiet about her tryst with Trump. Daniels’ lawyer released a composite sketch of the man on April 17, which Trump dismissed in an April 18 Twitter post. Daniels says Trump’s statement in effect accuses her of committing a crime under New York law by saying she falsely accused an individual of committing a crime against her.