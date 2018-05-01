Iran says US wants crisis

Reuters, ANKARA

Iran’s supreme leader accused the US of trying to widen a “regional crisis” by provoking Tehran’s rival Saudi Arabia to confront the Islamic Republic, state TV reported yesterday.

“One of the ways to confront Iran is to provoke inexperienced rulers of the region... Americans are trying to provoke Saudi Arabia against Tehran... Their aim is to create more regional crisis ... to push Muslims to fight against Muslims,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

“If these governments gain more wisdom, they will not confront Iran. If they confront Iran, they will be defeated,” he said.

Khamenei said Iran had no intention of limiting its influence in the Middle East.

“Americans are the ones who should leave ... The Middle East, the west of Asia and the Persian Gulf is our home,” Khamenei said.

In related news, Britain, France and Germany have agreed that the nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump has threatened to scrap remains the best way of stopping Tehran getting nuclear weapons, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Sunday.

May had telephone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel where they agreed the deal may need to be broadened to cover areas such as ballistic missiles, what happens when the deal expires, the statement said.