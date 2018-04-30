Agencies

NETHERLANDS

Power outage disrupts flights

Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport was temporarily closed early yesterday as a large power outage hit all operations at one of Europe’s busiest airports. Authorities closed off roads to Schiphol and stopped train traffic to the airport at about 4am to “ensure the safety of travelers,” the airport said, as check-in procedures had become impossible and the airport’s main halls overflowed with waiting passengers. Roads to the airport were reopened at about 5:30am, as power was restored, but the disruption of services would have “severe consequences for air traffic during the day,” airport spokesman Jacco Bartels said.

GREECE

Fighter jets to be upgraded

A panel of senior government and military officials has approved a 1.2 billion euro (US$1.45 billion) deal to upgrade more than half of the country’s US-made F-16 warplanes. Officials said the deal approved by the Cabinet on Saturday would give 85 of the country’s fleet of F-16s capabilities similar to the much more advanced F-35 fighters except stealth technology. The terms of the agreement call for the country to pay for the improvements until 2027 or 2028, but the US agreed to cap annual payments at 150 million euros after that.

UNITED STATES

Subway masturbator caught

Police in New York City have said a man spotted by officers ripping down wanted posters of himself had been accused of masturbating on a subway train. The photograph of Kosta Kolaci that is on the posters was taken this month by a rider who was in the same subway car. The rider handed over his photographs to police, who made the posters. The 61-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday when officers saw him in a Brooklyn station, tearing down the posters. He is charged with public lewdness.

UNITED STATES

Deputy engages in cow chase

A Texas deputy constable proved he is fleet of foot while facing down an agile cow that had a beef with motorists along a rural road. Harris County Deputy Andrew Ries was patrolling an unincorporated area northeast of Houston late on Thursday when he stopped to assist motorists involved in an apparent traffic accident. He learned one of the cars had struck a cow. The bovine did not appear harmed, but it turned on Ries and chased the deputy around his patrol car, at one point striking the front of the vehicle. The motorists are seen on video hopping on top of a car to avoid the animal, which ran away. Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton wrote on Facebook that his department often encounters “the good, the bad and the big.”

UNITED STATES

Lost trucker hikes 58km

A trucker who was missing for four days in a snow-covered part of Oregon after his GPS mapping device sent him up the wrong road walked 58km and emerged safely on Saturday from a remote and rugged region of the state. Jacob Cartwright, 22, showed up near the town of La Grande, where an intensive search involving aircraft had been taking place since he went missing on Tuesday last week. Cartwright was being evaluated in an emergency room but appeared okay, said nursing supervisor Danita Thamert at Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande, in eastern Oregon. “He looks to be pretty good,” she said. “He’s a big boy.