‘Burning Man’ co-founder Harvey dies after stroke

AP, SAN FRANCISCO

Larry Harvey, whose whimsical decision to erect a giant wooden figure and then burn it to the ground led to the popular, long-running counterculture celebration known as “Burning Man,” has died. He was 70.

Harvey died on Saturday morning at a hospital in San Francisco, surrounded by family, Burning Man Project chief executive officer Marian Goodell said.

The cause was not immediately known, but he had suffered a stroke earlier this month.

Long-time friend Stuart Mangrum wrote on the organization’s Web site that Harvey did not believe in any sort of existence after death.

“Now that he’s gone, let’s take the liberty of contradicting him, and keep his memory alive in our hearts, our thoughts and our actions,” Mangrum wrote.

“As he would have wished it, let us always Burn the Man,” he added.

The creator of the annual week-long summer festival in Northern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert was hospitalized on April 4 after suffering a massive stroke.

The Burning Man organization did not disclose his prognosis, only saying that he was getting round-the-clock care.

Burning Man takes place annually the week before Labor Day, attracting about 70,000 people who pay anywhere from US$425 to US$1,200 a ticket to travel to a dry lake bed 161km east of Reno, where temperatures can routinely exceed 37°C during the summer.

There they must carry in their own food, build their own makeshift community and engage in whatever interests them.

On the gathering’s penultimate day, the giant effigy — or “Man” as it is known — is set ablaze during a raucous, joyful celebration.

“A city in the desert. A culture of possibility. A network of dreamers and doers,” is how the gathering is described on Burning Man’s Web site.

An “esoteric mix of pagan fire ritual and sci-fi Dada circus where some paint their bodies, bang drums, dance naked and wear costumes that would draw stares in a Mardi Gras parade,” is how The Associated Press once described the gathering.

While tickets now sell out immediately, Harvey described in a 2007 interview how he had much more modest intentions when he launched Burning Man on San Francisco’s Baker Beach one summer day in 1986.

“I called a friend and said: ‘Let’s go to the beach and burn a man,’” he told the Web site Green Living. “And he said: ‘Can you say that again?’ And I did and we did it.”