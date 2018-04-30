US lawyers counsel ‘caravan’ immigrants

AP, TIJUANA, Mexico

US immigration lawyers are telling Central Americans in a caravan of asylum seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego that they face possible separation from their children and detention for many months. They want to prepare the asylum seekers for the worst possible outcome, the lawyers said.

“We are the bearers of horrible news,” Los Angeles lawyer Nora Phillips said during a break from legal workshops for the migrants at three Tijuana locations, where about 20 lawyers gave free information and advice. “That’s what good attorneys are for.”

The Central Americans, many traveling as families, were yesterday to test the US President Donald Trump administration’s tough rhetoric criticizing the caravan when they begin seeking asylum by turning themselves in to US border inspectors at San Diego’s San Ysidro border crossing, the US’ busiest.

Trump and members of his Cabinet have been tracking the caravan, calling it a threat to the US since it started on March 25 in the Mexican city of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border.

They have promised a stern, swift response.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the caravan “a deliberate attempt to undermine our laws and overwhelm our system,” pledging to send more immigration judges to the border to resolve cases if needed.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen said asylum claims would be resolved “efficiently and expeditiously,” but said the asylum seekers should seek it in the first safe country they reach, including Mexico.

Any asylum seekers making false claims to US authorities could be prosecuted as could anyone who assists or coaches immigrants on making false claims, Nielsen said.

US administration officials and their allies claim asylum fraud is growing and that many who seek it are coached on how to do so.

Kenia Elizabeth Avila, 35, appeared shaken after the volunteer attorneys on Friday told her that temperatures might be cold in temporary holding cells and that she could be separated from her three children, ages four, nine and 10.

However, she said in an interview that returning to her native El Salvador would be worse.

She fled for reasons she declined to discuss.

“If they’re going to separate us for a few days, that’s better than getting myself killed in my country,” she said.

Since the US Congress failed to agree on a broad immigration package in February, Trump administration officials have made it a legislative priority to end what they call “legal loopholes” and “catch-and-release” policies that allow asylum seekers to be released from custody while their claims wind through the courts in cases that can last for years.

Asylum seekers are typically held up to three days at the border and turned over to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

If they pass an asylum officer’s initial screening, they may be detained or released with ankle monitors.