Agencies

CHINA

Xi urges better partnership

President Xi Jinping (習近平) called for stepped-up cooperation with India during an informal summit on Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid tensions along their contested border. Xi greeted Modi at the provincial museum in the city of Wuhan at the start of two days of talks between the heads of the world’s two most-populous nations. “Conducting great cooperation by our two great countries can generate worldwide influence,” Xi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster China Central Television. Xi said he hoped the meeting would “usher in a new chapter of China-India relations.” The two leaders were yesterday to continue talks with a walk along a lake, a boat ride and lunch together.

KENYA

Landmark film banned

The government has banned the nation’s first feature film to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, accusing it of having “clear intent to promote lesbianism in Kenya contrary to the law.” Director Wanuri Kahiu said she is “incredibly sorry” to confirm the ban of Rafiki, or “Friend” in Swahili, by the Kenya Film Classification Board. Her film depicts a love story between two women. In the country, gay sex faces up to 14 years in prison. “We believe adult Kenyans are mature and discerning enough to watch local content, but their right has been denied,” she said on Twitter on Friday. The director has said in interviews she had been nervous about the film’s reception in the country, but found support from government authorities and the local film industry.

SOUTH AFRICA

Train collision kills seven

A train has struck a vehicle at a railway crossing, killing seven men in the same place where 10 children died in a similar accident in 2010. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision on Friday at the Buttskop crossing in Cape Town, site of a memorial to the victims of the 2010 crash. Local media have said the victims in Friday’s accident were workers. Photographs from the scene show their crumpled vehicle. The driver of the vehicle in the 2010 case was sentenced to eight years in prison for manslaughter.

EUROPEAN UNION

Ban aims to protect bees

The bloc on Friday made a key decision to completely ban pesticides that harm bees and their crop pollination. The 28 member states got a large majority, representing about three-quarters of its population, backing the ban on the three prevalent neonicotinoid pesticides which is to take effect at the end of the year. Swiss agribusiness company Syngenta called the decision “disappointing” and said that “evidence clearly shows that neonicotinoids pose a minimum threat to bee health compared to a lack of food, diseases and cold weather.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Toddler Alfie Evans dies

Alfie Evans, the 23-month-old toddler whose grave illness drew international attention, died early yesterday, his father said in a Facebook post. Tom Evans said he was “heartbroken” by his son’s death. Alfie had a rare, degenerative disease and had been in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year. After a series of court cases Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool removed his life support on Monday, against his parents’ wishes. He confounded expectations by continuing to breathe unaided. The case has provoked strong feelings over whether judges, doctors or parents have the right to decide on a child’s life. Alfie’s parents have been backed by Pope Francis.