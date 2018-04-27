China planning law change to step up fight against graft

Reuters, BEIJING

China plans to change its law to allow judgements to be delivered in corruption cases even when the suspects do not appear in court, state media said, as Beijing ramps up pressure on graft fugitives hiding overseas.

Over the past five years, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has waged war on graft at all levels of the Chinese Communist Party, and has pledged that the fight must continue until corruption is impossible and unimaginable for officials.

The campaign has also spread beyond China’s borders to graft suspects who fled the nation, though efforts have been hampered by suspicion from Western nations unwilling to hand over suspects to a system in which they might not receive a fair trial.

A proposed change to criminal procedure law submitted to Chinese National People’s Congress on Wednesday would strengthen the overseas graft fight by allowing judgements to be delivered in cases involving absentee suspects, Xinhua news agency said.

The change allows prosecutors to proceed with a case if evidence against the graft suspect is ample and the crime is clear, even though the suspect might be abroad.

In such “default judgement” cases, a copy of the subpoena would need to be sent to the defendant.

A similar system would be used in cases of the death of defendants or where mental illness makes them unfit for trial, Xinhua said.

China has turned up the pressure on graft suspects overseas by asking their family members to contact them and encourage their return, as well as by releasing personal details about the individuals, including their addresses.

The proposed changes come soon after China passed a new supervision law and set up a powerful anti-graft commission to extend the graft fight to all state employees.

The new system and law weaken rights protections for suspects by entrenching the use of controversial detention and questioning techniques that can allow abuse or torture, rights groups and legal experts said.