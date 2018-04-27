DNA match leads to arrest for 70s, 80s crime spree

AP, SACRAMENTO, California

A DNA match led to the arrest of a 72-year-old former police officer in one of the most baffling and sadistic crime sprees of the 1970s and 1980s — a string of at least 12 slayings and 45 rapes in California by an attacker dubbed the “Golden State Killer,” police said on Wednesday.

Armed with a gun, the masked attacker would break into homes while single women or couples were sleeping.

He sometimes tied up the man and piled dishes on his back, then raped the woman while threatening to kill them both if the dishes tumbled.

He often took souvenirs, notably coins and jewelry, from his victims, who ranged in age from 13 to 41.

The DNA match led to Joseph DeAngelo, who was fired in 1979 from the police department in Auburn, northeast of Sacramento.

Despite an outpouring of thousands of tips over the years, his name had not been on authorities’ radar before last week, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Schubert said.

“We knew we were looking for a needle in a haystack, but we also knew that needle was there,” Schubert said. “We found the needle in the haystack and it was right here in Sacramento. The answer was always going to be in the DNA.”

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones referred to the genetic material as “discarded DNA,” but authorities refused to give specifics about how it was collected or matched to the suspect.

DeAngelo was arrested on suspicion of committing four killings in Sacramento and Ventura counties, authorities said.

“Very possibly he was committing the crimes when he was employed as a police officer,” Jones said.

The suspect was fired from the Auburn department in 1979 after he was arrested for stealing a can of dog repellant and a hammer from a drug store, according to Auburn Journal articles from the time.

As the crimes unfolded across the state, authorities called the attacker by different names.

He was dubbed the “East Area Rapist” after his start in northern California, the “Original Night Stalker” after a series of southern California slayings and the “Diamond Knot Killer” for using an elaborate binding method on two of his victims.

He was most recently called the “Golden State Killer.”

Neighbors knew DeAngelo as a man who whose angry, curse-filled outbursts would carry through the neighborhood if he could not find his keys or something else set him off.

“He liked the F word a lot,” neighbor Natalia Bedes-Correnti said.

He never yelled at people, she said, just lashed out when he would get frustrated.

“He’d be out on his driveway yelling and screaming, looking for his keys,” she said. “I could hear him from inside my house yelling and screaming. He was very loud.”

Kevin Tapia, now 36, said when he was a teenager DeAngelo falsely accused him of throwing things over their shared fence, prompting a heated exchange between DeAngelo and Tapia’s father.

“No one thinks they live next door to a serial killer, but at the same time I’m just like, he was a weird guy,” Tapia said. “He kept to himself. When you start to think about it you’re like, I could see him doing something like that, but I would never suspect it.”