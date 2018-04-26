Agencies

UNITED STATES

Mnuchin trip confirmed

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin would travel to China for talks as the two global economic powers deal with trade tensions. During a White House news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said that Mnuchin would be going to China “in a few days to negotiate on trade.” Trump said the US and China are “very serious” and reiterated his plans to impose tariffs of up to US$100 billion on Chinese goods. “We’ve put on very substantial tariffs and that will continue unless we make a trade deal. I think we’ve got a very good chance of making a deal,” Trump said. Mnuchin has expressed optimism that the nations could avoid a trade war. He met last week with financial officials from China, Japan and Europe, and in a sign of progress.

CANADA

Suspect may have grudge

Alek Minassian, the suspect in a deadly van attack in Toronto that killed 10 people, posted a chilling Facebook message just minutes before plowing into a crowded city sidewalk, authorities said on Tuesday, raising the possibility that he might have nursed grudges against women. Toronto Police Services Detective Sergeant Graham Gibson told a news conference that those killed and injured were “predominantly” women, although he declined to discuss a possible motive. The gender issue arose because of what police called a “cryptic” Facebook message posted on Monday by Minassian just before the incident that suggested he was part of an online community angry over their inability to form relationships with women. The now-deleted post declared: “The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys!” Rodger had used the term “incel” — involuntarily celibate — in online posts raging at women for rejecting him romantically. Like-minded people sometimes use “Chad” and “Stacy” as dismissive slang for men and women with more robust sex lives.

PARAGUAY

Alegre alleges voting fraud

The candidate who finished second in the presidential election on Tuesday said he had evidence of fraudulent voting and demanded a recount of ballots. Efrain Alegre, a lawyer from the center-left GANAR coalition, said on social media that the nation’s elections tribunal was too quick to announce that Mario Abdo of the conservative Colorado Party won the election. “We already have very clear samples of fraud that we are going to denounce case by case,” Alegre said. “We are going to participate in the recount.” International observers who monitored Sunday’s election reported no major irregularities. Abdo, a 46-year-old former senator who campaigned on an anti-corruption platform, is scheduled to be sworn in as president in August.

GREENLAND

Siumut claims narrow win

The ruling social democratic party won elections in the vast self-ruled Danish territory, results showed yesterday, but would have to hold negotiations to form a coalition. Siumut claimed a narrow victory with 27.2 percent of the votes in Tuesday’s election ahead of its main rival left-green Inuit Ataqatigiit, which won 25.5 percent. Both Siumut and Inuit Ataqatigiit saw a significant drop in support compared with the previous election. They were challenged by the centrist Demokraatit, which won 19.5 percent of the vote and has a more moderate take on independence.