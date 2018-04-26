Copperfield testifies about signature vanishing act

AP, LAS VEGAS

David Copperfield on Tuesday said he knew of no one being injured during more than 15 years of performing a signature vanishing act at the center of a lawsuit by a British tourist, who claims he was seriously hurt in a fall during a Las Vegas performance.

The illusionist returned to the witness stand, telling a Nevada jury about the trick that makes people seems to disappear on stage and reappear in the back of the theater.

At least 55,000 audience volunteers have taken part in the illusion over 17 years, said Copperfield and show executive producer Chris Kenner, who testified last week.

In 60 to 90 seconds, stagehands with flashlights ushered randomly chosen participants past dark curtains, down passageways, around corners, outdoors, indoors and through an MGM Grand resort kitchen to re-enter the theater and “reappear” for the show finale, according to testimony.

Copperfield remains on stage the entire time.

Benedict Morelli, attorney for plaintiff Gavin Cox, has characterized the route as an obstacle course and the pace as dangerously fast for people who might not have appropriate footwear and are not told in advance what they would encounter.

Copperfield said he and stagehands assessed the capabilities of audience volunteers as they approached the stage, climbed stairs and seated themselves in a boxy 13-seat apparatus for the illusion.

The jury has been told that some volunteers were turned away.

Over the objections of Copperfield attorney Elaine Fresch, Morelli asked Copperfield if he thought the number of people not injured by the illusion over the years suggested it was safe.

“I’m not in the business of hurting people,” Copperfield said.

“The illusion must be safe because of how many people have done it without getting injured?” Morelli asked.

“Numbers are not a defense,” Copperfield said, adding he could not remember hearing of anyone getting hurt.

Cox alleges he fell after being hurried by stagehands through an alleyway coated with a powdery residue near a trash bin.

He claims lasting brain and bodily injuries from his fall have cost him more than US$400,000 in medical care.