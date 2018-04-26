Harris set to be US’ Seoul envoy

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump plans to nominate Admiral Harry Harris, the head of the US Pacific Command already nominated to be the next ambassador to Australia, to fill the long-vacant post of ambassador to South Korea instead, US officials said on Tuesday.

Trump’s nominee for US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, had asked Harris to take the key post in Seoul, which has been vacant since Trump took office in January last year, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Three US officials confirmed the plan to nominate Harris, who was in Washington on Tuesday for a US Senate committee hearing on his Australia nomination.

That confirmation hearing was postponed indefinitely.

“The national security situation on the Korean Peninsula is of the highest priority,” one of the officials said when asked to confirm the switch in nominations. “Our relationship with Australia is and remains steadfast.”

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump nominated Harris, who is known for his hawkish views on China’s military expansion, to serve as ambassador to Australia in February, but filling the Seoul post has become even more of a priority as diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program have intensified.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un tomorrow and Trump has said he plans to hold an unprecedented summit with Kim next month or in June.

Pompeo told his US Senate confirmation hearing this month that filling Seoul and a handful of other diplomatic posts required “immediate attention.”

“I will find what I believe to be the best fit to execute America’s diplomatic mission around the world,” Pompeo said.

The White House said in February that it was no longer considering Victor Cha, a former official who questioned the wisdom of a preventative military strike on North Korea being mulled by the administration earlier this year.

Harris told the US Senate Armed Services Committee last month that Washington could not be overly optimistic about the outcome of a Trump-Kim summit and must go into it with “eyes wide open.”

He said he was encouraged by the prospect of a summit, but North Korea remained the biggest Asia-Pacific security threat.

Harris said he believed Kim would like to see reunification of the Korean Peninsula under his rule, and sought respect, status and security through the possession of nuclear weapons.

Trump on Tuesday said Kim had been “very honorable” and discussions on a planned summit were going well, but tempered expectations for any quick denuclearization deal by saying “it may be we’re all wasting a lot of time.”

Andrew Shearer, a former Australian national security adviser now at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said there would be “intense disappointment” in Australia — like South Korea, a US ally — about the switch in nominations.

“Harris is well known and highly respected there, and his nomination enjoyed strong bipartisan support. There’s no doubt he would have been a highly effective advocate at a time when there is growing debate in Australia about the US alliance and its implications for the country’s substantial economic interests in China,” Shearer said.