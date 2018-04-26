Guru convicted of rape in west India

Reuters, NEW DELHI

A court in India’s western state of Rajasthan yesterday convicted a self-styled religious preacher of raping a teenage girl, police said, the latest in a series of sexual abuse accusations against such figures.

The case highlights a fascination with spiritual gurus, who wield immense influence for their ability to mobilize millions of adherents, amass untaxed funds and find favor with politicians.

A judge delivered the verdict in a jail in the city of Jodhpur, where Asumal Harpalani, commonly known as Asaram Bapu, has been held since September 2013 for fear of violence by his followers.

The 77-year-old had been denied bail a dozen times.

“The conviction is under the section of rape and POCSO [Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act], which is sexual harassment of a young girl,” state police Chief O.P. Galhotra said.

The act permits lifetime jail terms for sexual assault of children and was recently amended to allow the death penalty for the rape of girls younger than 12.

The crime carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in jail, with sentencing set for later yesterday, although prosecutors are seeking a life term.

Two of the preacher’s aides were also convicted and two more acquitted.

“I am waiting for the sentencing and I hope he gets the maximum sentence of life imprisonment,” said Kiran Jha Thakur, founder of Kalpana, which helped the victim’s family pursue the case.

Harpalani spokeswoman Neelam Dubey said his lawyers were considering options for a possible appeal.

“We’ve full respect in our judicial system,” Dubey said, adding that the judgement would not affect the activities of followers at their ashram.

The case dates from August 2013, when the girl accused the preacher of sexually assaulting her at his ashram in Jodhpur.

The girl, who reportedly sought to be rid of evil spirits, said in her complaint that she was asked to perform oral sex and was touched inappropriately, media said.

Security forces in four states — Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana — went on high alert for fear of a backlash from supporters.

Outrage after a series of child rapes over the past two weeks spurred Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet to approve the death penalty for the rape of girls younger than 12.