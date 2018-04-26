In southern Iraq, drought tightens its grip

AFP, SAYYED DAKHIL, Iraq

Abu Ali carefully crank-starts a generator to pump water from a well out into his parched field in southern Iraq. There used to be no need for a well in his village, but a creeping drought is now threatening agriculture and livelihoods in the area.

“Last year, the river started to dry up and today we only have wells to supply us with water,” the 73-year-old farmer said.

Since his childhood, Abu Ali and his family have lived off this land in the village of Sayyed Dakhil, to the east of Nasariyah about 300km south of Baghdad.

It cost him US$1,600 to dig the well, a lifeline that provides access to the water table deep below.

“The water that we draw serves as drinking water for our cows and our sheep, and despite the bitter taste, we also use it to cook and even drink ourselves,” Abu Ali said, dressed in a traditional beige robe.

However, his family’s main supply of drinking water comes from six small reservoirs that are refilled at least once a week for about 20,000 dinars (US$16.80).

Abu Ali is determined to stay put, but the drought has already forced dozens of families to flee more than 20 villages in the area.

Weather patterns are largely to blame for the crisis, Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources engineer Mehdi Rashid said.

“For the second consecutive season, the rains have been poor and temperatures have risen,” she said.

However, while rain accounts for 30 percent of Iraq’s water resources, the remaining 70 percent is drawn from rivers and marshes shared with Iran, Turkey and Syria, he said.

The diversion of these shared waterways has played a part in Iraq’s drought.

“Iran has completely rerouted the course of the Karun River,” he said, once a cross-border river and a key water source for Iraqis.

Rashid said Iran had also “built three big dams on the Karaj River,” significantly reducing water levels in cross-border wetlands shared by the two nations.

Of the 45 tributaries once shared by Iran and Iraq, only three or four remain viable, said added.

The famous marshes of Mesopotamia, among the largest in the region, are victims of the “worst drought in their history,” said Jomaa al-Daraji, who works with an organization trying to protect the UNESCO world heritage site, which stretches from Basra into Dhi Qar Province.

Meanwhile, Iraq and Turkey are locked in talks over the latter’s controversial Ilisu dam project on the Tigris River, which began in 2006.

The Iraqi stretch of the Tigris is downstream from Turkey, leaving it vulnerable to reduced flows.

Along with the mighty Euphrates River, the enduring presence of the Tigris helped give Iraq its nickname: “the land of two rivers.”

With water increasingly scarce, Iraq’s three major dams and 20 smaller ones are running low.

The nation’s reservoirs are holding about 12 percent of their total collective capacity, Rashid said.

The southern agricultural provinces of Diwaniyah, Muthanna and Missan, home to nearly a quarter of Iraq’s population, are also suffering from the drought.

About 80 percent of the province’s agriculture depends on generators and pumps to draw water, said Ismail Abdel Wahed, head of water resources with Diwaniyah’s provincial council.

With warming temperatures, less rain and progressively dryer riverbeds, “the struggle is increasing each year,” his colleague, Safa al-Janabi, added.