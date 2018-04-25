Agencies

NORTH KOREA

Kim visits Chinese embassy

Leader Kim Jong-un on Monday visited the Chinese embassy in Pyongyang to express “deep sympathy” over a bus accident that killed 32 Chinese tourists, four locals and critically injured two more Chinese, the Korean Central News Agency said yesterday. Kim also visited the hospital where the injured were being treated, it said, adding that he “personally learned about the treatment of the wounded.”

UNITED STATES

Waffle House suspect caught

Tennessee police on Monday captured the man suspected of gunning down four people at a Waffle House near Nashville. Travis Reinkingwas captured in the early afternoon after a more than 24-hour manhunt. “A tip from the community is what led to the arrest,” Nashville Mayor David Briley told a news conference. Reinking, 29, faces four counts of criminal homicide charges.

CHINA

Man arrested for KTV arson

Police in Qingyuan, Guangdong Province, have caught a man suspected of setting a fire at a three-story building early yesterday morning that killed 18 people and injured five. The city’s Public Security Bureau said authorities arrested a 32-year-old man named Liu Chunlu (劉純露) in Yingde. Police had offered a 200,000 yuan (US$31,713) reward for the man they accuse of starting the fire. The bureau did not provide a motive for the arson, but China Central Television (CCTV) reported the suspect had set fire to a karaoke parlor after an argument. The suspect blocked the sole entrance to the karaoke parlor with his motorcycle and then ignited the building, CCTV said.

UNITED STATES

No copyright for monkeys

Monkeys lack standing to sue for copyright protection and an animal rights group cannot act as legal guardian in such matters, an appeals court in California ruled on Monday, in a battle over ownership of a smiling selfie taken by an endangered macaque. The dispute stemmed from a famous image that Naruto, a rare crested macaque who lives on an nature reserve in Indonesia, snapped using a camera that British photographer David Slater left mounted and unattended. “The panel held that the monkey lacked statutory standing, because the Copyright Act does not expressly authorize animals to file copyright infringement suits,” said the judges of the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco. Their opinion added that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which filed as a plaintiff on behalf of Naruto, was not a “next friend” of the monkey in a legal sense.

UNITED STATES

Asian plant thieves caught

State wildlife officials said they uncovered an international plant heist involving thieves from South Korea and China slipping into northern California’s wild landscapes to pluck succulents they then sell in a thriving black market in Asia. The Mercury News in San Jose reported that the stolen Dudleya farinosa fetch up to US$50 per plant in Asia, where a growing middle class is fueling demand. Investigators said organized smuggling rings based in Asia are behind the thefts. Since an investigation started in December last year, state officials have apprehended suspects from China and South Korea in three separate thefts along the coast of Humboldt and Mendocino counties. Admired for their tenacity, the plants burst into beauty when they bloom, erecting a tall stem and a candelabra-like cluster of yellow flowers.