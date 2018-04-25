US allies caught in Russian sanctions

Reuters, NEW DELHI

US sanctions on Russian military exports have put the brakes on a US$6 billion deal with India and might derail the arms purchases of other US allies around Asia, experts say.

Under a law that US President Donald Trump signed in August last year, any nation trading with Russia’s defense and intelligence sectors will face sanctions.

However, US allies who buy weapons and equipment from Russia, the world’s second-largest arms exporter, could suffer as well.

The highest-profile example is India, which wants to buy five S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems that the nation’s military sees as a game changer.

The systems are touted as being able to counter the ballistic missiles and stealth aircraft that China is developing, while overwhelming the capabilities of Pakistan.

The deal, which Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck in 2016 as part of an inter-government agreement, has run headlong into the US sanctions law, two officials in Delhi said.

Indonesia and Vietnam also buy weapons from Russia while being regional partners of the US. Jakarta recently closed a US$1.14 billion pact for Sukhoi fighters, while Vietnam is seeking more jet fighter-bombers from Russia.

With both Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Corp, which makes the S-400, and Rosoboronexport, which negotiates Russian export deals, listed as under sanction, those deals have become trickier.

“The optics of a major arms purchase from Russia looks quite iffy from the point of view of Western capitals, especially at a time when Russia-West relations are at an all-time low and India seeks strategic convergence with the West, including with the US,” said Abhijnan Rej, a defense strategy expert at Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi think tank.

The US-led airstrikes this month against facilities of the Syrian government has further aggravated tensions between the superpowers.

A Russian source close to the Indian S-400 deal said: “A lot will depend on the confidence and sanity of our Indian partners.”

The effects of the US sanctions law could be more sweeping than intended, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace visiting scholar Cara Abercrombie said.

Vietnam, whose air force flies Russian-made Su-30 fighters and uses the S-300 air defense system, wants to continue modernizing its inventory.

Carl Thayer, an expert on Vietnam’s military, said he believes Moscow is still pushing Hanoi to invest in state-of-the-art S-400 missile defenses as part of its long-term military plans.

“I think it is clear that Russia is still pressing Vietnam for big deals,” Thayer said, adding that the two nations already have had reciprocal visits by defense ministers this year.

However, with the US working hard to promote sales of US military hardware and sanctions against Russia’s exporting agencies, Vietnam’s plans could prove overly costly.

Meanwhile, Indonesia said the delivery of the first couple of Sukhoi Su-35 jets out of 11 is on track for this year. Officials said that so far they did not anticipate any changes to the deal with the Russians.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Defense Secretary Sanjay Mitra held discussions with US officials in Washington last month to try to find a solution, a second Indian official said.

The issue is crucial to the Indian military, because without Russian parts, supplies and maintenance help, “our ships won’t sail, our planes won’t fly,” the official said. “We can hardly be the regional security provider that America wants us to be at this rate.”