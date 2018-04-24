Agencies

NORTH KOREA

Bus accident kills Chinese

A bus crash has killed 32 Chinese tourists and four locals, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Two other Chinese were injured in Sunday’s accident south of Pyongyang, a ministry spokesman said, who gave few other details except to say that China was investigating the cause of the accident and had deployed a team, including medical experts, “to assist with the emergency rescue and treatment operations.” China Global Television Network earlier tweeted that more than 30 people died when a tour bus fell from a bridge, but the tweet was later deleted. The network showed images of a large overturned vehicle, with light rain falling on rescue vehicles at night and doctors attending to a patient.

UNITED KINGDOM

Second boy for royal family

Prince William’s wife, the Dutchess of Cambridge, yesterday gave birth to a baby boy, the couple’s third child, Kensington Palace said. The boy, their second son, weighed 3.83kg and William was present at his birth. “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the palace said. “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

NICARAGUA

Ortega drops pension plan

President Daniel Ortega on Sunday withdrew changes to the social security system that had triggered more than a week of wider anti-government protests and looting and led to at least 26 deaths. Ortega said in a message to the nation that the social security board of directors had canceled the changes implemented on April 16 aimed at shoring up the social security system by reducing benefits and increasing taxes. A day earlier, he had said that he was willing to negotiate on the reforms, but only with business leaders.

PARAGUAY

Abdo wins presidential poll

The son of a former dictator’s top aide on Sunday won the presidential election. Mario Abdo Benitez of the governing Colorado Party had 46.5 percent of the votes, with 96 percent of 21,000 polling stations reporting, electoral officials said. Efrain Alegre of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party finished second with 42.7 percent of the ballots. Eight other candidates finished far out of the running. The election was closer than the 20-point edge that opinion polls had given Abdo going into the election. Abdo’s five-year term is to begin on Aug. 15.

AUSTRALIA

Boy goes on Bali solo jaunt

A 12-year-old Sydney boy stole his parents’ credit card, tricked his grandmother into giving him his passport and flew to Bali on his own after a family argument. The boy was told he could not go to Bali by his mother, but managed to book himself flights — after researching an airline that allowed 12-year-olds to fly unaccompanied — a hotel room and to leave the country unimpeded. Telling his family he was going to school, he took a train to the airport and boarded a flight for Perth, then another for Indonesia. He was only quizzed once, at Perth airport, when staff asked him for identification to prove he was over 12. He checked into a hotel in Bali by telling staff he was waiting for his sister to arrive. After his school reported him absent, his family scrambled to find out where he was. His mother flew to Bali to collect him. She said he does not like hearing the word “no.”