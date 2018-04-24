Grief turns to anger over Kabul bombing

AFP, KABUL

Grieving Afghans yesterday buried their loved ones in Kabul amid growing anger over a suicide attack on a voter registration center in the city that killed at least 57 people, including children, and wounded more than 100, while the Taliban claimed responsibility for attacks in western Afghanistan that killed 14 soldiers and policemen.

The bomber blew himself up on Sunday morning in a large crowd lining up to collect their national ID certificates so they could register to vote in legislative elections scheduled for October.

The force of the blast, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, caused carnage in the street in the heavily Shiite-populated neighborhood.

Pools of blood and body parts mixed with shattered glass, blood-stained ID documents and passport-sized photographs on the ground.

Anguish turned to anger on social media as ordinary Afghans blamed the Kabul government for failing to protect its people — a constant refrain after such attacks.

“They [the government] arrests them and then releases them to kill innocent people,” Ahmad Ahmadi wrote on Facebook.

“This government is intentionally creating chaos to continue their term illegally,” another Facebook user called Aminullah posted. “The only way forward is to vote and get rid of this corrupt government.”

Funerals for some of the victims began hours after the attack on Sunday and more bodies were buried yesterday.

The attack was the latest in a series of assaults on voter registration centers nationwide, fueling concerns over the impact on participation in the upcoming parliamentary and district council elections.

Over the next two months, Afghan authorities hope to register up to 14 million adults at more than 7,000 polling centers for the parliamentary and district council elections.

Independent Election Commission spokesman Shafi Jalali said Sunday’s attack would not interrupt election preparations.

“We hold meetings with security forces almost every day and they have assured us that they will provide security for all voter registration centers,” Jalali said. “The process has not been interrupted and it will continue.”

Meanwhile, the first of yesterday’s near-simultaneous attacks in western Badghis Province hit army units in Ab Kamari District, killing nine soldiers, Deputy Provincial Police Chief Ghulam Sarwar Haidari said.

Moments later, another large group of insurgents hit in Qadis District, killing five policemen.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the Badghis attacks in a statement to the media.

Additional reporting by AP