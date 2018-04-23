Agencies

UNITED STATES

Actor Verne Troyer dies

The diminutive actor who starred in the Austin Powers movies as “Mini Me,” Verne Troyer, died on Saturday at a hospital in Los Angeles. He was 49. The cause of death was not announced, but the family wrote that “depression and suicide are very serious issues… You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. But be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help,” his family posted on his Instagram account. Troyer, who was 81cm tall, is best known for The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Power in Goldmember. He also had the role of the goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter movies. He had more than 25 other film credits to his name.

UNITED KINGDOM

Social media firms warned

Secretary of State for Health Jeremy Hunt yesterday said that the government would introduce new laws targeting online social media companies if they do not do more to protect children. In a strongly worded letter to Facebook, Google, Snapchat, Twitter and others, Hunt said their failure to prevent you” was “unacceptable and irresponsible.” He said he was particularly concerned about the lack of age verification measures, with thousands breaching minimum user age rules. He gave the companies a week to set out steps they are taking to cut underage use, prevent cyberbullying and promote screen time limits.

UNITED STATES

Counter-protesters arrested

Ten people were arrested on Saturday when a rally attended by a handful of neo-Nazis was met with hundreds of counter-protesters in the Georgia town of Newman, local media reported. Hundreds of police officers were deployed ahead of the event organized by the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest neo-Nazi groups in the country. However, only a few dozen far-right members showed up, among them the movement’s leader Jeff Schoep. The 10 arrested were counter-protesters.

SPAIN

March for prisoners held

Several thousand protesters marched on Saturday in Bilbao to demand that imprisoned members of the Basque group Euskadi Ta Askatasuna (ETA) be moved to prisons closer to their homes. Hundreds of members of ETA are kept in Spanish and French prisons, mostly outside the Basque region.

UNITED STATES

Nude gunman kills three

A nude gunman yesterday shot dead three people and injured at least four more at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, police said. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement that the shooting occurred at a Waffle House in Antioch at 3:25am. “A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair,” the statement added.

UNITED STATES

Nature out to get man

It was third time unlucky for a Colorado man attacked by a shark in Hawaii — as he had already been mauled by a bear and bitten by a rattlesnake, all in less than four years. Dylan McWilliams, 20, was bodyboarding in the ocean off Kauai on Thursday, when what he believed to be a tiger shark about 2m long chomped him on the leg, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported. McWilliams was able to swim about 30m back to shore. He received seven stitches, compared with the nine staples in his scalp following an altercation with a black bear in July last year.

SAUDI ARABIA

Drones to be regulated

The Ministry of the Interior yesterday instructed drone enthusiasts to obtain permission to fly the devices until regulations were finalized, a day after security forces shot down a recreational drone near the king’s palace in Riyadh. Amateur online videos of heavy gunfire in the capital’s Khozama District on Saturday sparked fears of possible political unrest. A senior official told reporters there were no casualties when the drone was shot down and that King Salman was not in the palace at the time. A security screening point had noticed the flying of a small unauthorized recreational drone, leading security forces to deal with it “according to their orders and instructions,” state-run Saudi Press Agency said.