May defeated in Lords on Brexit

Bloomberg

The UK’s upper house voted against a key part of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit policy, inflicting a defeat on the government that could eventually push it toward keeping closer ties with the EU.

The defeat by a margin of more than 100 votes was on an amendment pressing May to seek a post-Brexit customs union with the EU. Staying in a customs union is a key demand of business as it would facilitate trade. It would also ease negotiations in Brussels.

While the government does not interpret the amendment as binding, the heavy defeat could signal more challenges ahead.

For starters, there is the scale of the defeat. It could embolden members of her Conservative Party in the elected House of Commons who want to soften Brexit. Once it has cleared the House of Lords, the bill returns to the lower chamber, where there is probably a majority who favor a customs union that is now also the official policy of the main opposition party.

The prime minister “must now listen to the growing chorus of voices who are urging her to drop her red line on a customs union and rethink her approach,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said in a statement after the vote.

Tories who support the EU are feeling bold. Lawmaker Anna Soubry, a former Conservative business minister who has put her name to amendments to other bills in the lower chamber pushing for a customs union, retweeted a Twitter post saying “Lords batter the govt.”

She earlier coauthored an article in London’s Evening Standard newspaper with former Tory chairman Chris Patten, one of the sponsors of the Lords amendment, that described staying in a customs union as “the best way to support our trade both within Europe and beyond.”

“There are times in one’s political career when what is alleged to be party loyalty comes way behind trying to stand up for the national interest,” Patten said during the debate that preceded the vote. “In doing that I think I will be repeating what I would have been able to say with the full support of my party for most of the time I’ve been a member of it.”

May was later defeated on a second amendment that binds the government to bring in added protections for workers rights, environmental protections and consumer standards that stem from EU law currently in place.

May has rejected staying in the customs union as it would prevent Britain pursuing an independent trade policy, which for the most enthusiastic Brexit supporters in her party is a crucial benefit of leaving the bloc. If she reneges on that, she risks a leadership challenge.

“We have set out our two potential options for a future customs relationship with the EU,” British Minister of State for Exiting the EU Martin Callanan told the upper chamber before the vote.

The amendment “would send a signal that the government won’t seek to negotiate them and instead will pursue an outcome that the government has ruled out,” he said.