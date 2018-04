Agencies

UNITED STATES

McCain stable after surgery

Senator John McCain had intestinal surgery to stem an infection and was in stable condition at a Phoenix hospital, his office said on Monday. The Republican senator has been undergoing physical therapy related to brain cancer treatment at his family home near Sedona, Arizona, since December last year. He previously said he was planning to return to Washington in January, but has remained at home. McCain’s staff said the surgery was related to diverticulitis, a condition where the colon develops small bulges that can sometimes become infected.

UNITED STATES

Abortion may be limited

A proposal to prohibit abortions in Pennsylvania when the sole reason is that the fetus has or may have Down syndrome is headed to the state Senate after passing the House of Representatives by a comfortable margin. The Republican-majority House on Monday voted 139 to 56 for a bill that supporters say would protect a vulnerable population. Opponents say it would violate the right of women to make their own decisions about abortion. The fate of the bill is unclear in the Republican-controlled Senate, but Democratic Governor Tom Wolf opposes it. Pennsylvania law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy for any reason except to choose the gender.

JAPAN

Police hunt ‘model’ inmate

Minister of Justice Yoko Kawakami yesterday apologized over the escape of a “model” inmate who fled an open prison last week, as the number of police hunting him passed 6,000. About 6,600 police officers are engaged in a manhunt for 27-year-old Tatsuma Hirao, who was serving time for multiple thefts, officials said. The case is making headline news, with TV channels picking over the manhunt in minute detail. Hirao gave guards the slip on Thursday, vanishing from the facility, an “open institution” where inmates can walk around freely. Police have detected the fugitive’s fingerprints and several thefts have been reported since his escape, but he remains on the lam.

JAPAN

Detainees on hunger strike

More than 40 people at an immigration detention center are on hunger strike after an Indian detainee committed suicide last week, officials and local media said yesterday. The protest began on Sunday, two days after an Indian national in his 30s, who has not been publicly identified, was found hanged in a shower stall at the center in Ibaraki, northeast of Tokyo. The man was reportedly depressed about how long it was taking for his status to be adjudicated by authorities. About 330 people are being held at the center, officials said. The nation has strict immigration laws and accepts very few asylum seekers, granting refugee status to just 20 people out of nearly 20,000 applicants last year.

SINGAPORE

Tutor in cheating plot

A private tutor has been convicted over an elaborate scheme to help Chinese secondary school students cheat in an exam using mobile phones and wireless devices, prosecutors said yesterday. Tan Jia Yan, 32, on Monday pleaded guilty to her part in the plot in which answers to O-Level exams were relayed to at least six students via mobile phones concealed under their clothing and connected wirelessly to skin-colored earpieces, they said. Tan, who is to be sentenced next month, faces a jail term of up to three years and a fine.