Philippine VP says sorry over photo at Holocaust memorial

AFP, MANILA

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday issued a public apology for a photograph showing her and members of her political party posing and smiling at a German Holocaust memorial.

Robredo, who was elected separately from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, attracted widespread criticism over the photograph, which was posted on Twitter by a Liberal Party lawmaker.

“While there was no malice in it, I take full responsibility and so I would like to apologize for whatever offense to the sensitivities of the people it caused,” she said in a statement on her Web site.

NO EXCUSE

“There was no excuse,” said the 52-year-old, who is a staunch critic of Duterte’s hardline policies.

The tweet, since taken down, showed Robredo and several Liberal Party members of the Philippine House of Representatives smiling as they posed for a picture at the Berlin memorial.

“VP Leni Robredo, if you still don’t get it, get a psych test, ASAP,” wrote a Duterte supporter with more than 1 million followers on Twitter and Facebook who uses the handle iMthinkingPinoy

‘LAPSE’

Philippine House of Representatives member Teddy Baguilat, who tweeted the photo of the smiling lawmakers, issued an apology for the “lapse.”

Everyone in the photograph, who were on a study trip paid for by a German foundation, “fully understands the plight experienced by Jews under the Nazis and we would be the last to disrespect their memory,” he said.

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, which opened in 2005, commemorates the World War II mass murder of about 6 million European Jews and other persecuted groups by the German Nazi regime.

Anger at tourists using it as a background for selfies inspired Israeli-born German artist Shahak Shapira last year to launch a Web site featuring images of the worst offenders blended into horrific backdrops of the Holocaust.