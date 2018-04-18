Weaponry absent as Kim presides over celebrations

Reuters and Bloomberg, SEOUL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un hobnobbed with a visiting Chinese ballet troupe as he capped a weekend of celebrations in the North Korean capital that conspicuously lacked a show of military might that marked many previous festivals.

The festivities surrounded the April 15 “Day of the Sun,” the anniversary of the birth of the founder of North Korea and the Kim dynasty, Kim Il-sung, in 1912.

On last year’s Day of the Sun, Kim put on a military parade bristling with his latest ballistic missiles, exacerbating international tension over his nuclear weapon and missile programs.

Past festivals also featured various cultural and economic displays, but the absence of military overtones this year was more in line with a message of reconciliation that Kim has sought to cultivate over the past few months as he made his first visit to China and announced plans to talk with the leaders of South Korea and the US.

Photographs released by state media, as well as by tour companies that transported foreign tourists in for the holiday and a Spring Friendship Art Festival, showed no weapons, but instead a weekend of performances, fireworks, dancing and sports.

In pictures released by state media from a ballet performance on Monday evening, Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, were seen applauding, posing with dancers and laughing with the head of the Chinese Communist Party’s international liaison department, Song Tao (宋濤).

Song led a Chinese troupe to North Korea for the festival.

Kim, in a meeting with Song on Sunday, said that he was personally meeting the visiting performers out of respect for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and that he wanted to launch a “fresh phase of development” of relations between their countries.

North Korea’s ties with China, its sole major ally, had become strained over the past couple of years over the North’s contentious missile and nuclear tests, of which China disapproves.

However, late last month Kim made a visit to Beijing, his first known journey abroad since he took power in 2011.

The visit came amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts by the North, starting with a New Year speech in which Kim opened the door to participating in February’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

On Friday next week, Kim is scheduled to make history when he meets South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a summit just inside South Korean territory on the fortified border that divides the two countries.

He is to be the first North Korean leader to set foot on South Korean soil since the 1950s.

US President Donald Trump has said he plans to meet Kim next month or in early June.

US officials are still skeptical of Kim’s sudden overtures, with Trump’s pick for secretary of state, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, telling lawmakers last week that North Korea should not expect rewards from talks with the US until it takes irreversible steps to give up its nuclear weapons.

South Korea and a US-led UN force are technically still at war with North Korea after the 1950 to 1953 Korean War ended with a truce, not a peace treaty.

South and North Korea are discussing plans to announce an official end to the military conflict between the two countries, the Munhwa Ilbo reported yesterday, citing an unidentified South Korean official.

At next week’s summit between Moon and Kim, the two neighbors might release a joint statement saying that they will seek to ease military tension and to end confrontation, the newspaper said.