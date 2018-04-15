Agencies

VANUATU

US marines survey wharf

The US has conducted a survey of a Chinese-funded wharf in Vanuatu ahead of a military exercise by US forces planned for the South Pacific later this year, the US Marine Corps said yesterday. The wharf had been the subject of reports in Australia’s Fairfax Media that China wanted to establish a permanent military base in the Pacific island nation. Vanuatu and China denied the report. US Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Curtis L Hill said by e-mail that a small contingent of marines from the First Marine Expeditionary Force based in California had conducted a site survey in preparation for the exercise that US forces are to hold.

KENYA

Famed conservationist dies

Dame Daphne Sheldrick, a well-known conservationist who helped protect the nation’s wildlife for 60 years, has died, her organization announced on Friday, describing her as a friend of elephants who “learned to read their hearts.” Born in 1934, Sheldrick died on Thursday evening “after a long battle with breast cancer,” said her organization, the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which she helped found in 1977 after her husband’s death. The statement praised her for helping deepen the world’s understanding of elephants and rhinos. She pioneered raising orphaned infant elephants and rhinos on milk, the statement said, adding that the knowledge has since saved 230 elephants.

SOUTH AFRICA

Stadium funeral for Winnie

Winnie Mandela was to be laid to rest with full state honors at a stadium funeral in Soweto yesterday. The ceremony was to conclude 10 days of national mourning during which thousands have paid tribute to the “Mother of the Nation” at her Soweto home and elsewhere. Mandela, who on April 2 died in Johannesburg aged 81 after a long illness, has been celebrated for helping keep former president Nelson Mandela’s dream of a non-racial nation alive while he was behind bars for 27 years. On the eve of the funeral, Winnie Mandela’s body was transferred from a funeral parlor to lie in state at her Soweto home. Hundreds of people lined the township’s streets as a black hearse carrying her body slowly drove to her house led by uniformed men bearing the flag of the African National Congress.

CAR

Bangui violence kills 135

At least 135 people have been injured in the worst outbreak of violence in years in the Central African Republic (CAR), straining hospital trauma centers, aid agencies said on Friday. At least 21 people died in clashes this week after UN peacekeepers and local security forces battled armed groups in Bangui’s PK5 neighborhood — a Muslim enclave of the majority Christian city — over three days, a local official said. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it had treated 83 people since the weekend at a hospital and a health center, while the Red Cross said 52 injured had arrived at another hospital.

BRAZIL

Governor urges border close

Roraima Governor Suely Campos said she wants to close her state’s border with Venezuela due to a heavy influx of migrants, and on Friday asked the top court to let her take that step. There is no deadline for a decision by the court. Campos said in her request that the health system in her poor state has been overwhelmed by the arrival of Venezuelans and that crime has spiked. She estimates that up to 700 Venezuelans are crossing the border every day.