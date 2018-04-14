Agencies

GERMANY

Man attacks bakery workers

Police in the city of Fulda say they shot and killed a man who was attacking workers outside a bakery. Fulda police responded to a call at 4:30am that a man was attacking people outside the business in the city about 100km northeast of Frankfurt, they said in a statement yesterday. When they arrived, they say the man attacked them with stones and some sort of a truncheon. They say they shot and killed the man, whose name and age were not released. Police say the bakery was not open at the time of the incident, and that the victims attacked by the suspect were employees and a delivery driver. Some of their injuries were considered serious. Hesse state police and Fulda prosecutors are investigating.

TURKEY

Soldiers tied to cleric detained

Prosecutors ordered the detention of 70 serving army officers over alleged links to the US-based preacher accused of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016, the Milliyet daily said yesterday. Police launched simultaneous operations in 34 provinces across Turkey in a probe led by state prosecutors in the central Turkish province of Konya, Milliyet said. It said the suspects were targeted based on statements by soldiers previously detained over ties to the cleric Fethullah Gulen and were believed to have been responsible for student houses for Gulen’s movement. The UN Human Rights Council last month said Turkish authorities had detained 160,000 people and dismissed nearly the same number of civil servants since the failed coup in July 2016, which Ankara blames on Gulen. He denies any involvement. Among those detained, more than 50,000 have been formally charged and kept in jail during their trials. The nation’s Western allies have criticized the crackdown. Ankara says the measures are necessary to combat threats to national security.

UNITED STATES

Buffalo launches ‘wing trail’

Buffalo, New York, is inviting tourists to eat their way through a new “wing trail” featuring a dozen chicken wing hot spots. Tourism officials unveiled the Buffalo Wing Trail on Thursday at the Anchor Bar, where the Buffalo wing took flight in 1964. While just about every restaurant in the city has wings on the menu, the restaurants chosen for the trail each put a unique spin on how they cook, season and serve the appetizer. Visit Buffalo Niagara says it polled its 86,000 Facebook followers, looked at online reviews and consulted with National Buffalo Wing Festival founder Drew Cerza before settling on the final list.

UNITED STATES

‘Fight club’ teacher charged

A former substitute teacher is charged with supervising a student “fight club” at a Connecticut high school. Police say cellphone videos show 23-year-old Ryan Fish encouraging students as they slap each other in the middle of a classroom at Montville High School. Fish pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges including reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. He has denied facilitating the fights and says he thought that the students were just being “rambunctious.” Fish was fired in October last year. Police began investigating in December after a student told a social worker that he had been beaten at school. Superintendent Brian Levesque told the Day newspaper that he did not alert police after firing Fish because he knew of only one fight and thought that it was an isolated incident.