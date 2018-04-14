Police probe ‘horrific’ death of teenager trapped in van

AP, CINCINNATI, Ohio

Authorities on Thursday pledged to find out what went wrong in the death of a 16-year-old boy that they say became trapped by a minivan bench seat in a school parking lot and whose body was found about six hours after he first called 911.

Something went “terribly wrong” in Kyle Plush’s death, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said, adding that a dispatcher was put on administrative leave and the actions of all personnel involved would be reviewed.

Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters said his office is trying to identify experts to help its own probe with the coroner’s office.

The coroner ruled that the teenager died of asphyxia, from his chest being compressed.

A telephone message was left for the boy’s parents on Thursday.

Isaac called the boy’s death “a horrific tragedy.”

Plush first called 911 at about 3:15pm on Tuesday, saying that he was stuck inside a van in “desperate need of help.”

However, he was unable to hear the dispatcher’s questions, police said, and a callback to his cellphone went to voicemail.

Responding police drove through the area looking for signs of anyone in distress, but saw nothing out of the ordinary.

A county sheriff’s deputy on traffic duty at the school also checked around, police said.

Plush called 911 again at about 3:35pm, police said, adding that this time he provided a description of the vehicle as he desperately pleaded for help.

Isaac said the information did not get relayed to officers at the scene.

“This is not a joke,” the teen said over 911. “I’m almost dead.”

He asked the dispatcher to “tell my mom I love her if I die.”

Police were unable to locate the boy on any of several parking lots of the Seven Hills School complex.

Police said a friend called the boy’s parents that evening saying that he had not shown up as planned for a tennis match.

His mother used an app to locate his phone at Seven Hills.

Police and fire responders getting there just before 9pm were unable to revive him.

Mayor John Cranley urged prayers for the Plush family, saying: “Our hearts are heavy.”