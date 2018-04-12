Agencies

CHINA

Subway riders need IDs

The first subway line in the northwestern city of Urumqi will require riders to show identification, adding to a growing list of security regulations in the restive surrounding region of Xinjiang. The rule allows for fines of up to 200 yuan (US$32) for those without valid tickets or who use others’ IDs to buy them once the line begins running later this year, Xinhua news agency said, adding that the Xinjiang regional legislature passed the measure on Sunday. Xinjiang is home to the Uighur Turkic Muslim ethnic group, which monitoring groups say has been targeted in a sweeping surveillance and security campaign that has sent thousands of people into detention and political indoctrination centers.

PHILIPPINES

Boracay may reopen earlier

The government is looking to shorten the closure period for its most popular holiday hotspot Boracay to four months from six, but the number of visitors allowed when it reopens will be slashed, Secretary of Tourism Wanda Teo said yesterday. A masterplan to redevelop Boracay, which has turned into a “cesspool” due to pollution according to President Rodrigo Duterte, into a livable and greener community is to be finalized after its rehabilitation, Teo said. “I think we can do it [cleanup] in four months. That’s why we wanted it [to be] total closure, for us to do it fast,” she said in an interview with ANC news channel. Boracay will be closed to local and foreign tourists from April 26.

JAPAN

One killed in landslide

A man has been found dead and several people are missing after a landslide engulfed houses in the southern city of Nakatsu, local officials said. The body has not yet been identified by local officials, but NHK television said the man was among six people who had been reported missing by a local resident. The landslide hit in the early hours yesterday and rescuers were searching for five women and one man reported missing after dirt engulfed three local homes.

SLOVENIA

Two migrants drown

Authorities on Tuesday said that two migrants died in separate attempts to enter the nation by crossing the Kolpa River marking its border with Croatia. The body of one migrant was recovered on Monday in the southeastern region of Bela Krajina, police said. He and a 19-year-old from Morocco had tried to cross the Kolpa. The second case was reported on Tuesday morning when police found the body of an Algerian who had perished trying to cross the same fast-flowing river with three compatriots. Police said the number of illegal crossings along the border with Croatia doubled in the first quarter to 600 compared with the same period last year.

CHINA

Man builds Airbus replica

A man in northeastern Liaoning Province who always wanted to own an aircraft is doing the next best thing: building a full-scale replica of an Airbus A320 jet. Zhu Yue, an aviation buff who worked as a welder and an auto mechanic, spent months studying plane models and technical drawings before he started building a homemade version a year ago with his friends. Zhu, 40, who lives in Kaiyuan City, said he planned to turn the replica into an aviation-themed restaurant. The replica — 37.8m long with a wingspan of 36m and height of 12m — will feature model engine turbines that can rotate and a simulation cockpit, he added. Zhu hopes to complete it by the end of year at a total cost of 2 million yuan.