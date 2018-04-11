Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Yulia Skripal disharged

Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, has been discharged from hospital, reports said. Just more than a month after the pair were found collapsed on a park bench in Salisbury, England, after being poisoned with a nerve agent, the BBC yesterday said that Yulia Skripal, 33, had left Salisbury district hospital. The BBC said she had been taken to a secure location, though a hospital spokesman declined to comment on the reports.

BRAZIL

Jailed Lula to join election

Jailed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will register his candidacy to return to the nation’s highest office at the deadline for October’s election. The Workers’ Party announced after an eight-hour meeting on Monday that Lula remains its candidate and will have his bid registered on the final filing day, Aug. 15. Current legislation allows the electoral court to reject Lula’s candidacy due to his conviction. Despite being convicted of corruption and money laundering, Lula leads polls on the race for the presidency, an office he held in 2003 to 2010. He can still appeal his conviction.

UNITED STATES

Think tank on Korea closes

The US-Korea Institute at John Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies said that the South Korean government has terminated its funding, forcing it to close after it rejected demands to change its leadership. Institute chairman Robert Gallucci said the think tank would close next month after rejecting what he called “utterly inappropriate meddling” in its academic affairs. The institute conducts graduate studies on Korean affairs, but is best known for the Web site 38 North, a well-respected source of information on North Korea. The funding cut has been met with surprise in Washington.

AUSTRALIA

Melon farm cleared for sales

A New South Wales farm has recommenced selling cantaloupes, despite being blamed for an outbreak of the deadly listeria bacteria that the WHO said killed seven people and caused a miscarriage in the nation. The UN agency on Monday said that the Australian cantaloupes, known as rockmelons, were exported to Hong Kong, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and may also have been sent to the Seychelles. The agency said that between January and this month, the nation reported 19 confirmed cases and one probable case of listeria poisoning, including seven fatal. Authorities tracked the contamination to Rombola Family Farms. The New South Wales Food Authority last week said that Rombola had recommenced supplying rockmelons after testing cleared the property of contamination.

UNITED STATES

Naked jogger braves cold

With Baltimore temperatures hovering at about 4°C, a naked jogger may have pruned, but he certainly proved to be no prude. The Baltimore Sun reported that the sight of the naked man jogging through downtown Baltimore jolted commuters during Monday’s morning rush hour. In addition to clothes, the man eschewed shoes as he slowly trotted past a hospital and a courthouse. Witnesses reported the man did not seem lost or confused. Attorney Nicholas Panteleakis said he stopped at a traffic light 1.5m to 3m from the cardio enthusiast. Baltimore police spokeswoman Detective Nicole Monroe said that officers drove up the street in response to several 911 calls, but the man had disappeared, evading an indecent exposure charge.