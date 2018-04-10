Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Suspicious van pulled over

A man was yesterday arrested and cordons put in place around London’s Buckingham Palace after a suspicious vehicle was stopped by police nearby, the London Metropolitan Police said. The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense, after a white van that was deemed suspicious was stopped by officers on a road opposite the palace, a police spokesman said. “Road closures and cordons are in place, and officers are assessing the vehicle as we speak,” the spokesman said.

GERMANY

Six held in terrorism probe

Six people were detained in connection with what police and prosecutors said was a plan to carry out an attack on Berlin’s half-marathon on Sunday, authorities said. “There were isolated indications that those arrested, aged between 18 and 21, were participating in the preparation of a crime in connection with this event,” prosecutors and police wrote in a joint statement. The daily Die Welt first reported that police foiled a plot to attack race spectators and participants with knives. The Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that the primary suspect had been under observation for two weeks around the clock.

DENMARK

Explosive demolition fails

A cultural center has been damaged after a 53m silo fell the wrong way while being demolished. In a video of the explosion in Vordingborg, onlookers cheer the detonation, but then watch in astonishment as the tower crushes the town’s waterfront library and music school. No one was injured in the accident. An investigation is under way into what caused the operation to go wrong. The Vordingborg local government said that firefighters worked through the night to help secure the center.

UNITED STATES

DOJ steps up Clinton probe

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has tapped Chicago Federal Prosecutor John Lausch to help speed its response to Republican document demands related to the FBI’s handling of the investigation into former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s e-mails, after President Donald Trump accused officials of “slow-walking” their release. The department is facing mounting pressure from Republicans to fulfill a subpoena by the House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary for more than 1 million documents as it examines the agency’s 2016 investigation into Clinton’s private email server. Committee chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Republican, is also seeking documents related to the firing of former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe.

ITALY

Rightist parties negotiate

The nation’s three main rightist parties on Sunday vowed to present a united front in fresh talks on forming a new government, defying attempts by the anti-establishment Five Star Movement to divide them in coalition negotiations. The March 4 general election saw Five Star emerge as the largest party, while a rightist alliance, including the League, Brothers of Italy and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia won the biggest bloc of seats. League leader Matteo Salvini, Berlusconi and Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni on Sunday met at Berlusconi’s house near Milan to agree on a common message to Present Sergio Mattarella. They said they would insist on naming the prime minister and that an election program agreed before the ballot be respected, including proposed tax cuts, job incentives and a stop to illegal immigration.