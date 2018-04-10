Beijing bans ‘dual use’ item exports to N Korea

AFP, BEIJING

China has banned exports to North Korea of 32 “dual-use” items that can be applied in the development of weapons of mass destruction, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

The list of items, which include radiation monitoring equipment and software that can be used to model fluid dynamics or neutrons, is in line with a UN Security Council resolution adopted in September last year to curb North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

The ban also applies to items with potential dual use in the development of conventional weapons, according to a ministry statement published late on Sunday.

The ban includes components, software and tools for aircraft manufacturing, carbon fiber, high-voltage and high-temperature equipment, metal alloys and tools for mixing and measuring chemicals, the statement said.

China is North Korea’s sole major ally and top trade partner, but Beijing has backed a raft of UN sanctions to put pressure on Pyongyang to give up its nuclear ambitions amid frustration at what Beijing sees as its neighbor’s increasingly reckless behavior.

China’s exports to North Korea fell 32.4 percent in February, compared to the previous year, Chinese customs data showed.

Fuel exports to North Korea slowed down to a trickle in February as a result of sanctions imposed in September.

Imports from North Korea, including sea food and textiles, dropped 94.7 percent in February, as Chinese companies shied away from doing business with Pyongyang.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has urged China to put the economic squeeze on North Korea and seal off any smuggling channels.

Additional reporting by AP