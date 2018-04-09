Hungary’s Orban expected to win again

Reuters, BUDAPEST and GYONGYOS, Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a hardliner on immigration in Europe, pledged to fight for his country after casting his vote yesterday in an election that is expected to give him a third straight term in office.

After an acrimonious campaign in which Orban projected himself as a savior of Hungary’s Christian culture against Muslim migration into Europe, all opinion polls put his Fidesz party well ahead.

A strong victory could embolden him to put more muscle into a central European alliance against the EU’s migration policies.

Orban, Hungary’s longest-serving post-communist prime minister, opposes deeper integration of the bloc. He has far-right admirers across Europe who like his tough line on migrants, while critics say he has put Hungary on an increasingly authoritarian path.

A landslide win would make Orban feel vindicated in his decision to run a single-issue campaign, arguing migration poses a security threat. His critics said his stance has fueled xenophobia.

After casting his vote in Budapest, Orban said: “From here I will go and take part in mobilizing voters... I am asking everyone to take part in the election.”

Asked by journalists if he was fighting the EU, Orban said: “The EU is not in Brussels. The EU is in Berlin, in Budapest, in Prague and in Bucharest.”

He reiterated he would stand up for Hungary’s interests and said Hungary was a loyal member of international organizations.

“We love our country and we are fighting for our country,” he said.

A strong win for Orban would also boost other rightwing nationalists in central Europe, in Poland and in Austria, and expose cracks in the 28-nation EU.

While Fidesz led all opinion polls before the vote, there is a small chance that the fragmented opposition could strip Fidesz of its parliament majority if voters frustrated with Orban’s policies choose tactical voting in the 106 constituencies.