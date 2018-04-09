Iran struck by cyberattack that left US flag on screens

Reuters, DUBAI

Hackers have attacked networks in a number of countries, including a data center in Iran where they left the image of a US flag on screens along with the message: “Don’t mess with our elections,” the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology said on Saturday.

“The attack apparently affected 200,000 router switches across the world in a widespread attack, including 3,500 switches in our country,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

The statement said the attack, which hit Internet service providers and cut off Web access for subscribers, was made possible by a vulnerability in routers from Cisco, which had earlier issued a warning and provided a patch that some firms had failed to install over the Iranian New Year holiday.

“Several incidents in multiple countries, including some specifically targeting critical infrastructure, have involved the misuse of the Smart Install protocol,” Nick Biasini, a threat researcher at Cisco’s Talos Security Intelligence and Research Group, said in a blog on Thursday. “As a result, we are taking an active stance, and are urging customers, again, of the elevated risk and available remediation paths.”

On Saturday evening, Cisco said those postings were a tool to help clients identify weaknesses and repel a cyberattack.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi posted a picture of a computer screen on Twitter with the image of the US flag and the message.

He said it was not yet clear who had carried out the attack.

Azari-Jahromi said the attack mainly affected Europe, India and the US, state television reported.