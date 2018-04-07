Wold News Quick Take

Agencies

UNITED STATES

Teachers remain on strike

Thousands of Oklahoma teachers, students and their supporters for the fourth straight day on Thursday staged massive demonstrations at the state Capitol, while Republican lawmakers struggled to find a way to placate the chanting masses and bring an end to a walkout at some of the state’s largest school districts. State House and Senate leaders announced that they would yesterday take up money-raising bills — a rarity for Oklahoma lawmakers who typically do not go to the Capitol on the final day of the workweek. Senate Floor Leader Greg Treat, a key negotiator on the budget, said he had not met with education union leaders and did not know what it would take to resolve the situation.

UNITED STATES

Trump denies payoff knowledge

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not know about the US$130,000 payment that his personal attorney made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges that she and the president had an affair. Asked aboard Air Force One whether he knew about the payment, Trump responded, “No.” Trump also said he did not know why his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, had made the payment, or where he got the money. “You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael,” he said. Daniels says she had a sexual encounter with the president in 2006 and was paid as part of a non-disclosure agreement that she is seeking to invalidate. Her attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted in response: “We very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr Trump’s feigned lack of knowledge concerning the US$130,000 payment as stated on Air Force One.”

UNITED STATES

State Nassar probe ended

Michigan lawmakers on Thursday said they would introduce more proposals stemming from the fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal that they say has highlighted failures by his former employer, Michigan State University. House members, who announced that they have finished their investigation into the Nassar case, said bipartisan legislation would be introduced in the coming days that would build on measures already passed by the state Senate. They said that more changes are needed to protect other sexual abuse victims and “prevent such a tragedy from happening again.” Nassar, a former sports doctor who also worked for USA Gymnastics, the Indiana-based organization responsible for training Olympians, was this year sentenced to decades in prison. He has admitted molesting women and girls with his ungloved hand under the guise of medical treatment. The House members who investigated are recommending that the state place limits on any medical treatments that involve penetrating minors.

UNITED STATES

Tainted court cases tossed

A judge on Massachusetts’ highest court has ordered the dismissal of thousands of cases tainted by a former chemist who authorities say was high almost every day that she worked at a state drug lab for eight years. The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts and the state’s public defender agency say that more than 11,000 convictions in nearly 7,700 cases are being tossed. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the cases tainted by Sonja Farak, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to stealing drugs from the lab. The ACLU and Committee for Public Counsel Services are also asking the court to throw out thousands of other cases potentially affected by the rogue chemist.