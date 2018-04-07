Arrest warrant issued for Lula

AP, SAO PAULO

A Brazilian federal judge on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, dealing a major blow to the once wildly popular leader who was trying to mount a political comeback ahead of October’s elections.

The warrant came several hours after the country’s top body, the Supreme Federal Tribunal, voted 6-5 to deny a request by Da Silva to stay out of prison while he appealed a corruption conviction that he contends was simply a way to keep him off the ballot.

Judge Sergio Moro gave Da Silva 24 hours to present himself to federal police in the southern city of Curitiba.

Moro said in a note that he was giving Da Silva the opportunity to come in on his own accord because he had been a president of the nation.

Moro last year convicted Da Silva of trading favors with a construction company in exchange for the promise of a beachfront apartment. That conviction was upheld by an appeals court in January.

The head of Brazil’s Workers’ Party earlier on Thursday said that jailing Da Silva would turn Latin America’s largest nation into a “banana republic.”

Da Silva’s lawyers put out several statements saying that they were filing injunctions in hopes of keeping him out of prison.

Despite the conviction and several other charges against him, Da Silva leads preference polls ahead of the presidential election in October.

“We consider this to be a political imprisonment, an imprisonment that will expose Brazil before the world,” Workers’ Party chairwoman Gleisi Hoffmann said. “We will become a banana republic.”

Hoffmann also said Da Silva, 72, would be the party’s candidate in October.

Da Silva, who Brazilians simply call “Lula,” has not spoken since the ruling.

Like so much in a nation that has become deeply polarized, the reality that the once popular leader would be jailed was being interpreted differently by supporters and detractors.

“Brazil scored a goal against impunity and corruption,” said Congressman Jair Bolsonaro, a right-leaning former army captain who is second in the polls after Da Silva.

Mariana Setra, a Da Silva supporter in Sao Paulo, called the top court’s decision “ridiculous.”

“The decision was applied to only one person,” she said. “As if Lula were the only thief in this country.”

Da Silva, president between 2003 and 2010, is the latest of many high-profile people to be ensnared in possibly the largest corruption scandal in Latin American history. Over the past four years, Brazilians have experienced near weekly police operations and arrests of elite, from top politicians to businesspeople such as former Odebrecht chief executive Marcelo Odebrecht.

Investigators uncovered a major scheme in which construction companies essentially formed a cartel that doled out inflated contracts from state oil company Petrobras, paying billions in kickbacks to politicians and businessmen.

The list of targets of the so-called “Operation Car Wash” investigation includes President Michel Temer, who took power in 2016 after Da Silva’s successor and protege, Dilma Rousseff, was impeached and ousted from office.

Temer was last year twice charged with corruption, but remained in office because in both cases Congress, which must vote on criminal cases involving a sitting president, decided to spare him prosecution. Many members of Congress have been charged with corruption, or are being investigated.