China enforcing ban on sales of ‘illegal’ Bibles, vendors say

AFP, BEIJING

Bibles have been pulled from Chinese online retailers in “recent days,” merchants told reporters yesterday, as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ramps up control over religious worship.

The clampdown on “illegally published books” also comes as the Vatican and Beijing negotiate a historic agreement on the appointment of bishops in China.

“Bibles and books without publication numbers have all been removed in recent days,” a merchant on Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao said, without giving details on how authorities have enforced the ban.

However, another merchant said that she could list Old Testament editions of the Bible, while English editions were still available in search results on Amazon China and Dangdang.com.

Online sales of other major religious texts including the Koran and the Taoist Tao Te Ching (道德經) did not appear to be affected.

All books sold in China technically must go through an official approval process, but Bibles have been readily available.

The General Administration of Press and Publication (GAPP) governs the distribution of China’s equivalent of the International Standard Book Number (ISBN), which is needed for books to be legally sold in the country.

The Chinese State Council and GAPP authorities did not immediately respond to requests for clarification.

The restrictions were tied to “overall tightening in the overall environment,” said Jin Mingri (金明日), pastor of the Protestant Zion Church in Beijing, which is not registered with the government

“Maybe [authorities] think that the spread of the Bible on informal channels is not conducive to state ideology,” Jin said. “This certainly has an impact on believers’ access to the Bible.”

The CCP is wary of any organized movements outside its own control, including religious ones, and analysts have said that controls over such groups have tightened under President Xi Jinping (習近平).