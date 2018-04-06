Bollywood star gets five years for killing endangered wildlife

AFP, JODHPUR, India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was yesterday sentenced to five years prison by an Indian court for killing endangered wildlife nearly two decades ago.

Khan, who denied poaching the rare antelopes known as black bucks in 1998, can still appeal his conviction for a crime that has gripped celebrity-obsessed India for decades

“The court has given a five-year jail term and fined Salman Khan 10,000 rupees [US$150],” prosecution lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi told reporters outside the court in the Rajasthan city of Jodhpur.

Hundreds of police were deployed outside the courtroom to keep back fans who massed to support the body-building actor best known for his macho roles.

Khan, one of the Indian movie industry’s most bankable stars, wore black sunglasses and a figure-hugging black shirt as he walked briskly from a white SUV to the courthouse flanked by security.

Four other Bollywood stars — Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari — were also accused of joining the hunting trip, but were acquitted for lack of evidence.

Khan, whose legion of fans emulate his distinct hairstyle and fashion, has accused the Rajasthan Forest Department of framing him over the black buck case.

His defense lawyers had suggested the black bucks died of natural causes, such as overeating, and claimed there was no evidence they had been shot.

The 52-year-old has been dogged by multiple charges since undertaking the infamous hunting safari in protected forest land while shooting a film in Rajasthan.

The Bishnois, a Rajasthani tribe seen as custodians of the region’s wildlife, filed a complaint against the actors.

Khan spent a week in prison in 1998, when first accused of using unlicensed arms to shoot the black buck.

Last year, he was cleared by a court over the alleged use of unlicensed guns on the expedition.

A higher court is challenging Khan’s acquittal.

The actor was also found guilty of killing gazelles on the hunting trip and served a very brief stint in jail in 2006, but was later acquitted on appeal.

Controversy has followed the Bollywood bad boy since he burst onto the silver screen in the 1980s.

He was cleared in 2015 of killing a homeless man in a hit-and-run accident. That decision is now being challenged in the Indian Supreme Court.