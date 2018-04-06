Officials from two Koreas convene to prepare for summit

AFP, SEOUL

Officials from North and South Korea met yesterday to discuss the logistics of a summit later this month, which will see Kim Jong-un become the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the end of the Korean War.

Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are due to meet on April 27 on the South’s side of the demilitarized zone for the landmark inter-Korean summit.

Yesterday’s working-level meeting was aimed at ironing out the protocols, security measures and media coverage of the summit, the Presidential Office in Seoul said.

“We had sincere talks for four hours straight”, said Kwun Hyuk-ki, part of the five-member South Korean delegation to the talks.

He declined to give details, saying the two sides were to meet again for further discussions on a date yet to be fixed.

Attention has been particularly focused on details of how Kim should be received when he crosses the military demarcation line to the South.

News reports said Kim is likely to be welcomed by a South Korean military honor guard, because two former South Korean presidents were met by North Korean honor guards when they visited Pyongyang for the previous summits in 2000 and 2007.

The summit is to take place at the South’s Peace House in the border truce village of Panmunjom.

The two sides are reportedly also to discuss whether to allow live broadcasting of the summit for the first time. The previous summits were recorded and aired later.

The South Korean delegation yesterday was led by Kim Sang-gyun, a senior director from the National Intelligence Service, who met with Kim Chang-son, an official from the North’s State Affairs Commission and five other delegates.

This month’s summit will be only the third of its kind since the Korean War ended with an armistice.

Landmark talks between Kim and US President Donald Trump are planned for next month.