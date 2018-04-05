France facing chaos due to rail strike

AFP, PARIS

France yesterday faced a second day of transport chaos as rail workers pursued rolling strikes, causing major disruptions for train travelers in the biggest challenge yet to French President Emmanuel Macron’s resolve to push through sweeping reforms.

Only one in seven high-speed TGV trains and one in five regional trains were expected to be running, state rail operator SNCF said, after similar stoppages on the first day of the walkout that French media dubbed “Black Tuesday.”

The strike is being led by SNCF staff, but workers at Air France, garbage collectors and some energy workers also staged separate walkouts in a growing atmosphere of social strife 11 months after 40-year-old Macron came to power.

Macron’s government says the heavily indebted SNCF needs deep reforms as EU nations prepare to open passenger rail to competition by 2020, arguing it is 30 percent more expensive to run a train in France than elsewhere.

Unions fear the changes are a first step toward privatizing the national rail operator — a claim the government denies — and object to plans to strip new hires of a special rail workers’ status guaranteeing jobs for life and early retirement.

More than three-quarters of train drivers joined the first day of the walkout.

With stoppages planned for two days out of five until June 28, weeks of disruption lie ahead for France’s 4.5 million daily train passengers.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said that people using the SNCF rail network have “difficult days ahead of them.”

The rail strikes are being seen as the biggest challenge yet to Macron’s sweeping plans to shake up France and make it more competitive, earning comparisons with former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s showdown with British coal unions in 1984.

“We have been asking for the same thing for several weeks — that the government completely reconsider its plan. They need to start again from scratch,” CGT trade union head Philippe Martinez told France Inter radio.

The strike was accompanied by demonstrations supporting the rail workers by about 2,700 people in Paris, police said, with a group of about 100 becoming violent and five people arrested.

Protests also took place in other French cities in the biggest wave of industrial unrest since Macron came to power in May last year.

The railways are a bastion of trade unionism in France and have forced governments into U-turns in the past during major stoppages.

“For Macron, the test is really starting today,” Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development labor market economist Andrea Garnero said. “Unions are still able to gather support when they go on strike in France, although maybe less so than in the past.”

Unions have so far failed to block Macron’s reforms, including controversial changes to the labor laws, despite several mass protests drawing tens of thousands of people to the streets.

Philippe said the government would push ahead with its planned overhaul for SNCF, which he said required 14 billion euros (US$17.2 billion) of public money each year.

“I must say that I hear the strikers, who speak fervently at times, as much as I hear those who do not accept this strike,” the prime minister told lawmakers.

Public support for the rail strike stands at just below half, according to an Ifop poll released on Sunday, and commuters expressed a mixture of sympathy and frustration with the reduced service.