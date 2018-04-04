Agencies

HONG KONG

Qing bowl fetches US$30.4m

An extremely rare Qing Dynasty bowl made for emperor Kangxi (康熙) yesterday fetched US$30.4 million at auction, Sotheby’s said. The bowl, just under 6 inches (14.7cm) in diameter, is decorated with falangcai (琺瑯彩) — painted enamels combining Chinese and Western techniques — and flowers, including daffodils, which are not typically depicted on Chinese porcelain. The bowl, said to have been used by the emperor in the early 18th century, was sold within five minutes to an unnamed phone bidder from the “Greater China” region, Sotheby’s Asia chairman Nicolas Chow (仇國仕) said. “This is the absolute finest example to exist. There are only three examples altogether that use this beautiful pink [background],” he said.

PAKISTAN

IS attacks Christian family

The militant group Islamic State (IS) yesterday claimed responsibility for killing four members of a Christian family in the southwest. A statement issued by the group claimed that Islamic State militants fired on the group of Christians as they were traveling on Monday in the city of Quetta, killing four. The family was traveling in a rickshaw when armed men on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened fire. “It appears to have been a targeted attack,” provincial police official Moazzam Jah Ansari said. “It was an act of terrorism.” The attack came a day after the Christian community celebrated Easter.

SOUTH KOREA

Park verdict to be broadcast

The Seoul Central District Court yesterday said it would allow a rare live broadcast of the verdict at the trial of disgraced former president Park Geun-hye later this week. Park was arrested last year on a slew of corruption charges after being removed from office following months of huge rallies calling for her ouster. Prosecutors are demanding a 30-year prison term if the court finds her guilty. The court said it decided to allow the hearing to be televised live in consideration of public interests. It would mark the first broadcast for a verdict at the trial of a district court, though trials at higher-level courts have been broadcast.

SAUDI ARABIA

Spouse spying banned

The government on Monday announced that “spying” on your spouse’s phone is now a criminal offense potentially punishable by a hefty fine — and a year in jail. “Married individuals planning to spy on their spouse in Saudi Arabia will need to think twice, because such an activity could potentially attract a fine of 500,000 riyals [US$133,000], along with a prison term for a year,” read an English-language statement released by the information ministry. The provision, part of a new anti-cybercrime law that came into force last week, is meant to “protect morals of individuals and society and protect privacy,” it said.

INDONESIA

Oil spill sparks emergency

The government has declared a state of emergency around a port on Borneo island, officials said yesterday, after a large oil spill and fire killed four people at the weekend. Disaster mitigation officials were able to control the blaze in the port city of Balikpapan, but were still working to contain the spill, which started on Saturday and spread over an area of about 12km2. “We have warned the public not to carry out activities that could spark fires,” said Suryanto, head of the city’s environmental agency. State-owned energy firm Pertamina said it was investigating where the oil had originated and that its underwater pipeline in the area did not have any leaks.