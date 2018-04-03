Agencies

VIETNAM

Ministers call for restraint

The Southeast Asian country and China on Sunday called for restraint in resolving disputes in the South China Sea, where Taiwan also has claims. Speaking to reporters at a joint press briefing with Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅), Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh said the two countries should manage the disputes and not expand them. “We propose that the two sides in the coming time should seriously implement the mutual understandings of leaders [of two countries] ... manage disputes well, do not have activities that complicate and expand disputes, respect the legitimate rights and interests of each other in accordance with international laws,” he said.

JAPAN

Half do not back Cabinet

About half of voters do not support Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration amid suspected cronyism and a cover-up, opinion polls by local media showed. The Yomiuri newspaper’s survey issued yesterday showed that the disapproval rating for Abe’s Cabinet rose to 50 percent from early last month, compared with 47.5 percent in the Kyodo news agency’s survey published on Sunday. The support rate for the Cabinet showed a slight rise to 42.4 percent in the Kyodo poll, while the Yomiuri poll showed a drop of six points to 42 percent.

MYANMAR

Leader calls for unity

The country’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Sunday called for her people to remain united, saying the Southeast Asian country faces “challenges” at home and abroad, as she marked two years since her party swept to power in a historic vote. “The world’s focus in on Rakhine right now, but we also need to peacefully develop the country,” she said. “We are facing challenges from inside and outside of the country, as we are struggling to develop politics, society and economy,” she added. She also urged people to “respect the intentions and vision of the international community.”

INDONESIA

Soldier killed in clash

The military yesterday said that one solider has been killed in an ongoing clash between security forces and Papuan independence fighters near the US-owned Grasberg copper mine in the country’s east. The soldier was shot in the head and died on Sunday afternoon, military spokesman Colonel Muhammad Aidi said. A joint military and police force was hunting an “armed separatist criminal group,” he said. Aidi denied a purported statement from the National Liberation Army of West Papua that numerous soldiers were killed in the clashes and a 10-year-old boy had died in a fire caused by the attack.

SOMALIA

AU soldiers killed in attack

Al-Shabaab Muslim extremist group on Sunday launched an attack on a base for African Union (AU) troops in the country’s south, killing four Ugandan peacekeepers, Ugandan army spokesman Brigadier Richard Karemire said. Four other Ugandans were injured, Karemire told reporters. At least 22 of the attackers were killed and the rest were repelled, he said. The attack started in the morning when two suicide car bombs exploded at the entrance to the heavily fortified base in Bulo-Marer, an agricultural town in the Lower Shabelle region, army Colonel Ahmed Hassan said. Nearly 100 fighters firing rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns attacked the base occupied by the Ugandan soldiers, he said.