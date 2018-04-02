Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Warning over Russia travel

Canberra yesterday warned its citizens about the risk of “anti-Western sentiment or harassment” while traveling in Russia, as the diplomatic fallout builds over a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain. The warning comes less than three months before Australian fans are expected to follow the Socceroos soccer team to the World Cup in Russia. “Due to heightened political tensions, you should be aware of the possibility of anti-Western sentiment or harassment,” the travel advisory from the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

INDIA

Crash topples building

Ten people have died after a car crashed into a dilapidated building on Saturday evening in the city of Indore and brought down the nearly century-old structure, burying them beneath rubble, police said yesterday. The driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a pillar holding up the structure, police Deputy Inspector General Harinarayanchari Mishra said. “The impact was such that the entire building collapsed,” he said. “Rescue workers pulled out 12 people from the rubble, 10 of them were already dead. The other two are being treated in hospital.”

INDIA

Fighting triggers protests

Officials say at least eight rebels have been killed in fighting with troops in disputed Kashmir, triggering an intense protests and clashes in several parts of southern Kashmir. A civilian was also killed and four soldiers injured. Police say the battles in southern Kashmir began after government forces raided two villages in Shopian and Anantnag districts following a tip that rebels were hiding there and came under fire. The fighting was still raging in the Shopian area yesterday.

SOUTH KOREA

Warship deployed off Ghana

The government has deployed an anti-piracy warship to the sea off Ghana after three sailors were kidnapped by pirates, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Saturday. The Marine 711 with about 40 Ghanaian and three South Korean sailors was boarded by unidentified pirates on Monday last week. The pirates seized the three South Koreans and escaped in a speedboat, and their current whereabouts unknown. The Marine 711, registered in Ghana, later arrived at a port at Ghana where the rest of the crew disembarked, the Yonhap news agency said. “We are closely coordinating with local countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Togo and Benin, as well as the US and the EU to locate our nationals and secure their release,” the ministry said.

CHINA

No colonization: Namibia

Namibian President Hage Geingob said Beijing is not colonizing Africa and that growing cooperation between the world’s No. 2 economy and Africa benefits both sides, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. Geingob, currently on a state visit to Beijing, said “comments smearing bilateral cooperation” are “doomed to fail... We are mature, we can choose our friends, we can choose what we want for, and what’s good for us.”

VENEZUELA

Five officials held over fire

Chief Prosecutor Tarek William Saab on Saturday said that five police officials are suspected of being responsible for a fire that killed 68 people on Wednesday. The five have been detained, Saab wrote on Twitter, without further details. The detained officials include the sub-director of the police station where the fire took place.