Russia issues tit-for-tat envoy expulsions

AFP, MOSCOW

Russia on Thursday announced a mass expulsion of US diplomats and the closure of the US consulate in Saint Petersburg, Russia, in retaliation to coordinated moves by Western countries to isolate Moscow in the wake of the poisoning of a former double agent in Britain.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would expel 60 US diplomats and close Washington’s consulate in Saint Petersburg in a tit-for-tat response to the expulsion of its envoys across three continents.

In Washington, the US Department of State said there was no justification for the Russian move and that the US “reserves the right to respond.”

“It’s clear from the list provided to us that the Russian Federation is not interested in a dialogue on issues that matter to our two countries,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said of the expelled diplomats.

“I want to remind you that there is no justification for the Russian response. Our actions were motivated purely by the attack on the United Kingdom, the attack on a British citizen and his daughter,” she said. “Remember, this is the first time that a weapons-grade nerve agent, Novichok, has been used outside of war on allied soil.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Russia’s expulsion of US diplomats marks a “further deterioration” in relations between the two countries, but like Nauert defended similar moves by Washington and its allies.

“Russia’s response was not unanticipated, and the US will deal with it,” she said.

Lavrov said US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman had been informed of “retaliatory measures,” which include “the expulsion of the equivalent number of diplomats and our decision to withdraw permission for the functioning of the US consulate general in Saint Petersburg.”

Earlier, Washington had ordered 60 Russia diplomats to leave the country and shut down the Russian consulate general in Seattle.

In all, more than 150 Russian diplomats have been ordered out of the US, EU members, NATO countries and other nations in coordinated action against Moscow, which they accuse of poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in a nerve agent attack in the English city of Salisbury on March 4.

The hospital where the two are being treated on Thursday said that Yulia, 33, was “improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition,” while 66-year-old Sergei remained in a critical but stable condition.

Britain has said it is “highly likely” that Russia was responsible for the attack using a nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union, but Russia has angrily denied any involvement.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that 58 diplomats from the US embassy in Moscow and two from the consulate in the city of Yekaterinburg have to leave Russia by next Thursday, while the US consulate general in Saint Petersburg must be vacated by Saturday.

Huntsman’s suggestion — made on Russian RBK television — that the US could also freeze Russian state assets would lead to “further serious deterioration in our relations,” Moscow said, adding that it could take further measures in response if Washington “continued hostile actions” against the Russian embassy and consulates.

“We have suggested that the US authorities, which have encouraged and inflated a campaign of slander against our country, should come to their senses and cease thoughtless actions that destroy bilateral relations,” the ministry said.