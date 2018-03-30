The future is bright, May tells Britain

Reuters, LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May was to promise Britain bright prospects outside the EU yesterday when she toured a kingdom still deeply divided about its future as the countdown to Brexit starts its final 12 months.

Britain is to leave the EU at 11pm on March 29 next year, severing ties that helped define its national identity, its laws and its international stature over 46 years of integration with its European neighbors.

The world’s sixth-largest economy caused a major global shock in 2016 by narrowly voting to withdraw from the EU after a fevered referendum campaign that sharpened regional divisions, pitted young against old, and exposed a deep distrust between voters and the political establishment.

In the 21 months since the referendum, May, who became prime minister in the resulting political chaos, has struggled to unite the kingdom behind a single vision of Brexit.

Polls show voters’ disparate views on leaving are entrenched and few have any certainty about Britain’s long-term future.

May was due to meet voters in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — a whirlwind tour designed as a rallying cry for the union between the four nations and to paint a positive post-Brexit vision.

“I am determined that our future will be a bright one,” May said ahead of the roughly 1,280km trip ending in London. “It’s a future in which we trade freely with friends and partners across Europe and beyond. Having regained control of our laws, our borders and our money, and seized the opportunities provided by Brexit, the UK will thrive as a strong and united country that works for everyone, no matter whether you voted Leave or Remain.”

May, 61, has 12 months to plot a successful course through difficult political and economic terrain.

Brexit supporters fret that the EU divorce is taking too long and could be reversed.

Pro-EU campaigners still push for a less radical exit or a second referendum.

At home, May only has a small majority in parliament and must find a way to corral her Conservative Party, which is still split over the best Brexit plan, into backing legislation that would prepare Britain for life outside the bloc.

That task has so far swamped her government and its administrative machine, leading to accusations she has taken her eye off the ball on domestic policy and given the opposition Labour Party a chance to build support ahead of a 2022 general election.

In Brussels, May’s ministers have won little in the way of concessions from the EU negotiating team, setting a difficult tone for upcoming talks on long-term trading ties — particularly when it comes to the future of Britain’s economic engine: the financial services sector, but a transitional deal that effectively keeps Britain inside the EU single market until the end of 2020, agreed in principle last week with Brussels, has calmed anxious businesses and bought May time to work out the details of post-Brexit policy.

Among those challenges will be holding together the UK, made up of four nations which were split at the referendum: Wales and England voted to leave the EU, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to remain.

Scotland and Wales are drawing up contingency plans to protect their own interests in case they can not reach agreement with May on how powers regained from Brussels are redistributed.