Agencies

BRAZIL

Shots fired at two buses

Gunshots on Tuesday hit two buses in a caravan for former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s campaign tour, Worker’s Party officials said. No one was hurt. Lula was not in either of the two buses, which were carrying guests and journalists, spokesman Jose Crispiniano said. Lula has been traveling to rally support for another presidential run in October, but the former president has been convicted of corruption, and it looks increasingly likely that he is to be jailed and barred from contesting the election. “If they think that that they can do away with my will to fight, they are wrong,” Lula said at a rally on Tuesday night.

UNITED STATES

Trump eyes wall budget

President Donald Trump has raised the idea of using the Pentagon budget to pay for the US-Mexico border wall he has vowed to build. However, departments have limited authority to reprogram funds without congressional approval. Pentagon spokesman Chris Sherwood referred questions on the wall to the White House, where spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was “not going to get into the specifics of that.”

UNITED STATES

Zuckerberg set to testify

Published reports say Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress about how his company collects and uses people’s data. Citing unnamed sources, CNN said in a report on Tuesday that Zuckerberg has “come to terms” with the fact that he will have to testify in a matter of weeks. A Facebook representative said the company has received invitations to appear before Congress and is talking to lawmakers, but would not confirm Zuckerberg’s attendance. Zuckerberg said last week in a CNN interview that he would be “happy to” testify if he was the right person to do it. The company is facing unprecedented scrutiny following reports that a data-mining firm used ill-gotten data from tens of millions of its users to try to influence elections.

UNITED STATES

Princess tweet deleted

A Pennsylvania branch of Planned Parenthood says a tweet declaring the need for a Disney princess who has had an abortion was not appropriate and the organization has taken it down. An executive for Planned Parenthood Keystone said the group believes pop culture plays a “critical role” in educating the public, but Melissa Reed, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Keystone, said the seriousness of the point they were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter. The tweet read: “We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who’s pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who’s an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who’s actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who’s tran.”

UNITED STATES

Pot paradise plans on hold

Plans to turn the old California ghost town of Nipton into a marijuana paradise are on the back burner for now, although visitors to the area an hour outside Las Vegas are still encouraged to toke up privately. David Gwyther, president of American Green, which bought Nipton last year, on Tuesday said getting the myriad of approvals needed to turn it into a marijuana-themed resort could take some time. In the meantime he said plans are proceeding to renovate the town. Nipton recently got licenses to sell liquor and lottery tickets. It is also building a swimming hole and improving its small hotel.