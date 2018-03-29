Furor over US citizenship query

AP, WASHINGTON

The decision by US President Donald Trump’s administration to ask people about their citizenship in the 2020 census set off worries among Democrats that immigrants would dodge the survey altogether, diluting political representation for states that tend to vote Democratic and robbing many communities of federal dollars.

Not since 1950 has the census collected citizenship data from the whole population, rather than just a population sample, the Congressional Research Service said.

The decision to restore the question after decades prompted an immediate lawsuit from California — already tangling with Washington over immigration — and moves by other states with large immigrant populations to engage in a legal fight.

The population count, a massive effort taken every 10 years, is far more than an academic exercise.

It is required by the US constitution and used to determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives, as well as how federal money is distributed to local communities.

Communities and businesses depend on it in deciding where to build schools, hospitals, grocery stores and more.

The political stakes of undercounting segments of the population are high.

Several states that have slowing population growth or high numbers of immigrants, such as California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts and Ohio, are typically at risk of losing House seats when their congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years — depending on how fully their residents are counted.

California struck quickly, with Californina Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Tuesday filing a federal lawsuit that seeks to block US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross’ decision to add a citizenship question in 2020.

Officials from New York and New Jersey, also Democratic-led states, were also planning on leading or participating in lawsuits. Massachusetts signaled interest, too.

“The census constitutes the backbone for planning how and where our communities will invest taxpayer dollars,” Becerra said. “California simply has too much to lose to allow the Trump administration to botch this important decennial obligation.”

The US Department of Justice said in a statement it “looks forward to defending the reinstatement of the citizenship question, which will allow the department to protect the right to vote, and ensure free and fair elections for all Americans.”

The US Department of Commerce said the benefits of obtaining citizenship information “outweighed the limited potential adverse impacts.”

Their argument in essence: Enforcing voting rights requires more data on the voting-age population of citizens than current surveys are providing.

Democratic lawmakers had been bracing for the decision.

A bill sponsored by US Representative Carolyn Maloney would block the addition of a citizenship question, or any major design change, unless it has undergone a certain level of research and testing, but it faces dim prospects with no Republicans signing on.

US House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said that adding such a question “will inject fear and distrust into vulnerable communities and cause traditionally undercounted communities to be even further under-represented, financially excluded and left behind.”

Some Republican lawmakers hailed the decision.

Senators Jim Inhofe, Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz had sent a letter to the Commerce Department asking Ross to add the question.